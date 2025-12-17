Houston Dash Announce 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational Match Schedule
Published on December 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The full 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational schedule was announced earlier today, and the Houston Dash will face Bay FC and Portland Thorns FC as part of the invitational. The Dash will join eight additional clubs from the NWSL and 12 MLS clubs from Feb. 7-21 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., for the largest CVI event in the tournament's history.
The Dash will open the invitational against Bay FC at 1:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 15 and will close the tournament against Portland at 12:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 21. Tickets for the match versus Bay FC on Feb. 15 are available HE RE and tickets for the match against Portland on Feb. 21 are available HERE.
Early Bird pricing for General Admission Day Passes starts at $34, and General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb. 7-8 and Feb. 14-15) start at $68. Early Bird pricing ends on January 5.
The media credential application process for the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational is now open. Media can access the application HERE. If approved, media will be required to RSVP for each event day they plan to attend. The deadline to submit applications is Tuesday, Feb. 3.
Season Ticket Memberships and a five-match flex plan are currently available for the 2026 regular season at Shell Energy Stadium. Benefits include exclusive matchday experiences and team store discounts.
