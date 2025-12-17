Bay FC To participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational with Friendly Match vs. Houston Dash

Published on December 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, CA - Bay FC, announced today the club will join eight other NWSL clubs along with 12 MLS clubs at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) as part of its preseason preparations for the 2026 campaign. The largest integration between major men's and women's professional sports leagues in North America, the 2026 edition of the event is set to be the largest yet, with 21 participating clubs at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. from Feb. 7-21.

Bay FC will play one match at the event, lining up opposite the Houston Dash Sunday, Feb. 15 with kickoff set for 11 a.m. PT as part of a four-game NWSL slate. The match will be open to the public, with event passes available at coachellavalleyinvitational.com/passes. Early bird pricing is available through Jan. 5. 2026 will mark the third consecutive year Bay FC has participated in the CVI.

Bay FC will begin its preseason preparations for the 2026 NWSL season in January, leading up to the start of the NWSL season in March. The club will release additional preseason announcements at a later date.

Fans can gear up for the 2026 season today and secure their spot at every home match with a season ticket membership, available at BayFC.com/tickets. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for the latest club news and more exciting announcements to come throughout the offseason.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.