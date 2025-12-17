Coachella Valley Invitational Announces 2026 Match Schedule, Early Bird Pricing Available Now

INDIO - The Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) today announced the match schedule for the 2026 preseason tournament at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, from February 7-21. With the addition of the LA Galaxy, Utah Royals FC, Bay FC, Kansas City Current, CVI will host 12 Major League Soccer (MLS) and 9 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) teams for the largest event ever. 2026 marks the FIFA World Cup's return to U.S. soil and this year's CVI not only builds momentum for the global tournament ahead but gives fans unprecedented access to the sport's biggest stars.

Early Bird pricing is now available for General Admission Day Passes and will start at just $34. Pricing for General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb 7-8 and Feb 14-15) will start at $68. Pricing and savings vary by date. Early Bird Pricing ends January 5. To purchase passes, visit coachellavalleyinvitational.com/passes.

With the addition of the four clubs, CVI will see a record number of teams at Empire Polo Club. 12 MLS teams will participate in 2026, with both Los Angeles teams participating. LA Galaxy and LAFC return to CVI for their fourth time, offering local fans an opportunity to connect with their favorite players in a more up-close and personal setting.

NWSL participation has grown since last year's event, with 9 of their 16 teams training onsite. Both southern California NWSL clubs, Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC, will return to the desert for their third time. The Denver Summit FC will play their first-ever match, and Kansas City Current and Utah Royals will make their CVI debut, reinforcing the importance of the event for the NWSL clubs ahead of an exciting 2026 season.

Due to San Diego FC's selection in the Concacaf Champions Cup Draw, the club is unable to join the 21 clubs from MLS and the NWSL at AEG's Coachella Valley Invitational.

Coachella Valley Invitational Schedule

NWSL DAY 1: Sunday, Feb. 15

Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave FC at 10:30 a.m. PT

Bay FC vs. Houston Dash at 11 a.m. PT

Portland Thorns vs. Angel City FC at 1 p.m. PT

Denver Summit FC vs. Utah Royals FC at 2 p.m. PT

NWSL DAY 2: Saturday, Feb. 21

Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns at 10:30 a.m. PT

San Diego Wave FC vs. Denver Summit FC at 12 p.m. PT

Angel City FC vs. Seattle Reign FC at 1:30 p.m. PT

