Kansas City Current to Participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational

Published on December 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current is one of nine National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) clubs set to play in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) this February at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. This is the Current's first time participating in the annual preseason tournament in which 21 NWSL and Major League Soccer (MLS) teams will be participating in, making it CVI's largest event yet.

Kansas City will take on the San Diego Wave on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 12:30 p.m. CT (10:30 a.m. PT) on the fifth day of CVI action. Broadcast information will be announced at a later date. Tickets can be purchased HERE. All tickets for CVI are sold as day passes and parking is included.

More information about the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational can be found HERE.

The KC Current embarks on 2026 preseason training after one of the best regular seasons in NWSL history this past year. The club made history on Sept. 20, by winning the 2025 NWSL Shield, presented by CarMax, following its 2-0 win over Seattle Reign FC at CPKC Stadium. It was the first time in franchise history the Current won the Shield, which is awarded to the club with the best record during the regular season. Kansas City became the fastest club to win the Shield in NWSL history, doing so with five regular season games left.

In addition to winning the Shield, Kansas City set several NWSL records during the 2025 regular season, including points (65), wins (21), consecutive wins (9), home wins (11), road wins (9), shutouts (16), consecutive shutouts (9), consecutive shutout minutes (869), shutouts at home (8), multi-goal games (18), multi-goal wins (15), fewest goals conceded (13) and fewest minutes trailing (109).







