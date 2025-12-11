Kansas City Current Acquires Goalkeeper Marisa Jordan in Trade with North Carolina Courage

Published on December 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has agreed to a trade with the North Carolina Courage for goalkeeper Marisa Jordan in exchange for a 2026 international roster spot, the clubs announced on Thursday. Jordan, whose two-year contract with the Current is through 2027, will arrive in Kansas City ahead of the 2026 preseason.

"Marisa's growth the past few years has been remarkable, which is a testament to her determination, positive demeanor and desire to get better each day," said general manager Ryan Dell. "She gained valuable NWSL playing experience this past season and excelled during those opportunities. She will make our goalkeeping unit even stronger as we enter a busy 2026 season, and we know she will thrive in our competitive environment and continue to develop under the expert guidance of our staff. Marisa will make a great addition to our team and our city, and we are excited to welcome her to Kansas City."

Jordan, née Bova, joined the North Carolina Courage after being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft with the 45th overall pick. Her professional debut came during the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup where she shined in the Courage's penalty kick shootout wins over the Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville FC with a trio of shootout saves. She started all four Summer Cup matches, recording eight saves with one clean sheet.

The Hartland, Wis. native made her NWSL regular season debut on Sept. 6, 2025, during a 1-1 draw vs. the Utah Royals where she had a career-high four saves. Jordan then started the next four regular season matches for the Courage, making a combined five stops. She helped North Carolina secure a 1-0 shutout victory over Orlando - the first clean sheet of her regular season career - as well as earn a 2-1 win over Angel City.

"I'm really excited to be in Kansas City and be part of a club that is building something special through the people, the staff and the standards," said Jordan. "I'm eager to keep growing as a goalkeeper and contribute to a team that is aiming high. I want to push myself, support my teammates and help the Current compete for championships."

Jordan was a four-year collegiate standout at Purdue from 2018-21 and was the starting keeper in her final three seasons. Her school-record 113 saves in the 2021 campaign was the first time a Boilermaker reached the century mark in a single season, and she ranks second in career save percentage (.807), career goals-against average (0.91), career shutouts (21), single season shutouts (9, 2019), fewest single season goals against (10, 2020) and wins in a season (15, 2021).

The goalkeeper concluded her time in West Lafayette, Ind., with 230 saves across 5,480 minutes in 58 starts. Her career-high 10 saves came against Notre Dame in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament where she led Purdue to its first NCAA berth since 2009. Jordan, who was chosen as team captain as a senior, was named to the 2021 All-Big Ten Second Team and earned four career Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week honors. She was also a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar as a junior.







