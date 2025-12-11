NC Courage Receive $100,000 in Intraleague Transfer Funds from Bay FC for Defender Brooklyn Courtnall

Published on December 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage defender Brooklyn Courtnall

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have received $100,000 in intraleague transfer funds from Bay FC in exchange for defender Brooklyn Courtnall, the teams jointly announced today.

Courtnall ended the 2025 season on loan with Bay FC from the Courage after signing with the team in December 2024. The California native made two regular season appearances for the Courage in 2025.

