Denver Summit FC Signs NWSL Champion Camryn Biegalski

Published on December 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the signing of defender Camryn Biegalski, an NWSL Champion and Big Ten Defender of the Year, ahead of the club's inaugural season in 2026. Biegalski brings championship experience and versatility to Summit FC's backline.

"I'm thrilled to join Denver Summit FC and be part of something new in the NWSL," said Biegalski. "This club's vision, energy, and commitment to excellence really stood out to me. I'm excited to get on the field, help build a winning culture, and contribute to the team's success from day one."

Biegalski, 27, has played in the NWSL since 2020 with the Chicago Red Stars, Washington Spirit, and Chicago Stars FC. During her professional career, she has made 64 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and playing a role in the Washington Spirit's 2021 NWSL Championship run. Although primarily a defender, Biegalski has also contributed offensively, recording two assists and two goals in NWSL competition.

"Camryn is a versatile, intelligent defender with championship experience and a competitive drive that will elevate our squad," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "Her professionalism, on-field leadership, and consistent performance make her a perfect fit for this group as we prepare for our first season. We're thrilled to welcome her to Denver."

Biegalski has signed a one-year contract through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027.

Name: Camryn Biegalski

Position: Defender

Height: 5-9

Date of Birth: August 11, 1998

Hometown: Lombard, IL

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: Chicago Stars FC

