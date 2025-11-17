Denver Summit FC Signs Canadian National Team Player Megan Reid

Published on November 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the signing of defender Megan Reid, a Canadian Women's National Team player and NWSL Ironwoman, ahead of the club's inaugural 2026 season.

"I'm thrilled to join Denver Summit FC and be part of building something new in the NWSL," said Reid. "This club's energy, ambition, and vision really stood out to me. I'm excited to get on the field, contribute from day one, and help establish a winning culture in Denver."

Reid, 29, played her collegiate career at the University of Virginia, making 83 appearances and earning All-ACC Second Team and All-Academic honors. She began her professional career with Angel City FC, where she played every minute of the club's inaugural season in 2022, earning the team's first Ironwoman distinction. Reid has continued to be a reliable presence in Angel City's backline, totaling 81 professional appearances across all competitions through 2025.

Internationally, Reid represents Canada, earning her first cap in December 2024 and scoring her first international goal in February 2025 during the Pinatar Cup.

"Adding Megan to our roster gives Summit FC a defender with proven consistency and international experience," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "Her professionalism, durability, and competitive drive make her a perfect fit as we build our team for the inaugural season. We're thrilled to welcome her to Denver."

Reid has signed a three-year contract through the 2028 season.

Transaction: Denver Summit FC signs defender Megan Reid to a three-year contract through 2028.

Name: Megan Reid

Position: Defender

Height: 5-8

Date of Birth: July 8, 1996

Hometown: Orinda, Calif.

Citizenship: United States / Canada

Last Club: Angel City FC

