San Diego Wave FC Steps into Fashion with New Crème de la Crème Collection

Published on November 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







Following the near-sellout success of the "Azul" collection earlier this summer, San Diego Wave FC is stepping into the world of fashion with its newest capsule, "Crème de la Crème," named by French midfielder Kenza Dali, translating to the mindset of being "the best of the best."

Shot on location at The Lafayette, one of San Diego's most historic and special architectural destinations, the campaign presents a minimalist design captured in a strikingly maximalist setting. The Lafayette showcases Parisian luxury in its unique spaces, featuring checkered marble floors and crystal chandeliers nodding to the sophistication of The Paris Ritz.

At the heart of the campaign is French international Perle Morroni, who embodies the essence of Crème de la Crème.

"I sleep for soccer. I wake up for soccer. It's my life and Crème de la Crème is that," Morroni said. "It's really cool for us because now we have four French players [on the team] and we'regrowing the French culture in San Diego. We feel at home here, and I love to share that with [the fans]."

Beyond a merchandise drop, this capsule represents the Club's direction towards intersecting women's sports, fashion, and culture.

Trinity Byars, who modeled pieces in the campaign, reflected at the shoot on the significance inportraying San Diego and the culture the Club itself embodies.

"We love to support the community, and I think that having the photoshoot at the Lafeyette is great because we can tap into such a staple spot in San Diego," Byars said. "It's important to me to be on a team that celebrates so many different cultures and is so inclusive of diversity. The Wave just feels welcoming."

Crème de la Crème launches on November 17 in limited quantities reflecting the collection's boutique feel. Secure your pieces to become the best of the best.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.