San Diego Wave FC Eliminated in Extra Time by Portland Thorns in NWSL Quarterfinals

Published on November 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC midfielder Gia Corley (right) vs. the Portland Thorns

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC midfielder Gia Corley (right) vs. the Portland Thorns(San Diego Wave FC)

PORTLAND, Ore. - San Diego Wave FC's 2025 campaign came to an end on Sunday afternoon, as the Club fell 1-0 to Portland Thorns in extra time of the NWSL Quarterfinals at Providence Park today. After a scoreless 90 minutes in which San Diego dominated possession 60 to 40 over the Thorns, Portland broke through early in the extra time to advance to the semifinals.

After a back and forth first half, the best chance for either club came in the 74th minute. Following a sequence of play inside the box, Kennedy Wesley collected the loose ball from nearly 30 yards out and unleashed a powerful shot that rattled off the crossbar. Moments later, Kenza Dali again tested Portland goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold from distance, forcing a save to keep the match level.

After a scoreless 90 minutes, Portland broke through four minutes into the first extra time. Olivia Moultrie delivered a cross to the back post where Reilyn Turner headed it into the back of the net, securing the eventual game winning goal.

San Diego pushed forward in search of an equalizer, with several close chances in the final minutes. Defender Trinity Armstrong fired a late shot that required a point-blank face save from Arnold, but the Thorns held on to secure the 1-0 result and eliminate the Wave from postseason.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

Trinity Byars made her professional debut in today's match in her return from an ACL injury. The Rookie signed with San Diego nearly a year ago to the day on November 7, 2024, from the University of Texas.

14 Wave FC players made their NWSL playoff debuts.

Jonas Eidevall led the Wave to the playoffs in his first year in charge and is the only first-year head coach in the playoff field this year. Scoring Summary:

POR - Turner (2) (Moultrie) 94'

Misconduct Summary:

POR - Torpey (Caution) 45'

SD - Morroni (Caution) 48'

POR - Moultrie (Caution) 90+10'

SD - Leon (Caution) 123'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni, D McNabb (Armstrong 102'), D Wesley, D Lundkvist (McMahon 102'), M Dali, M Fazer, M Corley (Fusco 90+6'), F Ascanio (Leon 74'), F Dudinha (Byars 102'), F Cascarino (Robbe 106')

Subs not used: GK Haračić, D Arias, F Carusa

Portland Thorns FC: GK Arnold, D Obaze, D Torpey (Mckenzie 61'), D Reyes, D Hiatt, M Coffey ©, M Fleming, M Moultrie, F Spaanstra (Tordin 82') bnhh, F Castellanos (Daiane 112'), F Turner

Subs not used: GK Bixby, GK Messner, D Perry, M Powell, M Harbert

Stats Summary: POR / SD

Shots: 19 / 19

Shots on Target: 6 / 4

Corners: 5 / 9

Fouls: 14 / 14

Offsides: 0 / 2

Saves: 2 / 1

Possession: 38% / 62% 

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.