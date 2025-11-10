Washington Spirit's Home Semifinal Match at Audi Field Set for Saturday, November 15 at Noon
Published on November 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will host Portland Thorns FC in its home semifinal match at Audi Field on Saturday, November 15 at 12 p.m. EST, the NWSL announced today. Tickets are available HERE.
The Spirit advanced past Racing Louisville FC in Saturday's quarterfinal match with a thrilling penalty shootout win in front of a sellout crowd of 19,215, the club's third straight home playoff sellout. Tied 1-1 through extra time, Aubrey Kingsbury made two penalty saves while Rebeca Bernal, Esme Morgan and Hal Hershfelt all converted their attempts to send Washington to the semifinals.
With a win next weekend, the Spirit would advance to its second consecutive NWSL Championship and fourth in club history. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, November 22, the 2025 NWSL Championship will take place at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.
This season, Washington defeated Portland with a stoppage time winner when the side visited Audi Field earlier this season. On August 3, Trinity Rodman netted the winner against Thorns FC in her return to the pitch to secure a 2-1 victory.
