Gotham FC Advances to Face Orlando Pride in NWSL Semifinal

Published on November 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC is moving on.

The eighth-seeded side stunned the top-seeded Kansas City Current in an extra-time thriller Sunday, punching a ticket to the semifinals of the NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel.

The win sends Gotham to the semis for the third straight season, where the club will meet the reigning NWSL champion Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET next Sunday, with coverage on ABC and streaming on ESPN+.

Gotham seized control midway through the second half when Jaedyn Shaw netted her first career playoff goal, finishing off a setup from Emily Sonnett, who tallied her first postseason assist. Kansas City clawed back with a stoppage-time equalizer to force extra time and keep its season alive.

But Gotham had the final word. As the match edged toward a penalty shootout, Katie Stengel pounced on a flick from Shaw and buried the decisive strike, capping a dramatic victory with one minute left in stoppage time and completing the upset of the best regular season team in NWSL history.

Gotham now has the chance to reach its second NWSL Championship in three seasons.







