Orlando Pride Set to Host Gotham FC in 2025 NWSL Playoffs Semifinal

Published on November 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The No. 4 Orlando Pride will host No. 8 Gotham FC in the Semifinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, on Sunday, Nov. 16, at Inter&Co Stadium, the league announced today. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and the match will be broadcast live on ABC.

Orlando is set to host a semifinal match at Inter&Co Stadium for the second consecutive year, as the Pride aim to become only the third team in NWSL history to win back-to-back NWSL championships and the first to do so since 2019. The team advanced to the Semifinals following a 2-0 quarterfinal win against Seattle Reign FC on Friday.

Single-game tickets to the Pride's semifinal match are now available here. For more information on all playoff ticket options and activations, visit OrlandoCitySC.com/Pride/PlayoffCentral. 

Media wishing to cover the semifinal match against Gotham FC can apply here. 

Gotham FC defeated the No. 1 Kansas City Current in a dramatic fashion to advance to the semifinals. Gotham took the lead in the 68th minute but the home side equalized six minutes into second-half stoppage time to send the match into extra time. Katie Stengel then restored Gotham's lead in stoppage time of extra time to book her side's semifinal clash with the Pride.

The remaining 2025 NWSL Playoffs presented by Google Pixel schedule is as follows:

Round - Matchup  Date  Time (ET) Broadcast

SF: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns/San Diego Wave

Saturday, Nov. 15  12 p.m.  CBS 

SF: Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC

Sunday, Nov. 16  3 p.m.  ABC 

Championship 

Saturday, Nov. 22  8 p.m.  CBS, Paramount+ 

The winner of Sunday's match will advance to the 2025 NWSL Championship presented by Google Pixel at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif., and face off against the winner of the Washington Spirit - Portland Thorns/San Diego Wave semifinal. 







