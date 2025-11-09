Amorós Shakes up Team for Playoff Showdown

Published on November 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Gotham FC returns to Kansas City for the second time in less than a month, this time with win-or-go-home postseason stakes, four new additions to the starting lineup and some serious firepower returning to the team's list of available players.

Bruninha, Gabi Portilho, Lilly Reale and Sarah Schupansky all re-enter Gotham's starting XI for today's 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff at CPKC Stadium against the top seed in the NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. Two other big names - Spanish striker Esther González and forward Ella Stevens - are back from injury and available off the bench.

The eighth-seeded Gotham FC will attempt to replicate its 2023 run to the NWSL title, when Amorós's first team at the club claimed the club's first trophy as the lowest seed in the bracket. Sunday's showdown at KC will be nationally broadcast on ABC and streamed on ESPN+. The winner will play fourth-seeded Orlando in the semifinals.

The retooled Gotham FC defense brings some welcome NWSL postseason experience back into the fold, with Bruninha having served as the starting right back during Gotham's 2023 run. The Brazilian international makes her fourth playoff start and sixth appearance for Gotham, and she'll work opposite Reale, the mainstay left back this season who has made four appearances for the U.S. Women's National Team since June.

In central defense, Jess Carter and Emily Sonnett will work in front of goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. Sonnett, 31, is already the owner of two NWSL records - most playoff games started (14) and most playoff game minutes (1,379) - and will add another when she makes her 15th career NWSL playoff appearance. The long-time U.S. international will break her tie with NWSL legends Lynn Biyendolo and Christine Sinclair.

The rookie Schupansky rejoins a midfield anchored by Jaelin Howell as both players make their NWSL postseason debuts. The 22-year-old Schupansky finished her maiden regular season with five assists, leading the team and tying for second in the NWSL.

The in-form Rose Lavelle will team up with Howell and Schupansky fresh off her selection to the NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Prime, for an October/November in which she scored two goals and helped clinch Gotham's playoff spot. The 30-year-old midfield magician has five goals and two assists in 16 matches after missing the first three months of season as she recovered from ankle surgery.

Up front, 20-year-old Jaedyn Shaw leads the line with Gabi Portilho and Midge Purce on the flanks. Portilho, 30, hasn't started since Gotham's 2-0 win at San Diego on Sept. 12, which is also when Shaw made her debut for her new club.

In addition to González and Stevens, Gotham's bench includes goalkeeper Shelby Hogan; defenders Kayla Duran and Mandy Freeman; midfielders Sofia Cook and Josefine Hasbo; and forwards Khyah Harper and Katie Stengel.

Defender Tierna Davidson, midfielder Taryn Torres and forward Geyse were previously listed as out through injury on the NWSL player availability report.

Gotham FC lineup at Kansas City Current

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

3 - Bruninha

6 - Emily Sonnett

27 - Jess Carter

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

11 - Sarah Schupansky

16 - Rose Lavelle (c)

23 - Midge Purce

2 - Jaedyn Shaw

18 - Gabi Portilho

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 9 - Esther González, 13 - Ella Stevens, 19 - Kayla Duran, 21 - Sofia Cook, 22 - Mandy Freeman, 28 - Katie Stengel, 34 - Khyah Harper







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.