Portland Thorns Advance to Semifinal with 1-0 OT Win vs San Diego Wave

Published on November 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns (#3) have advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs after beating San Diego Wave FC 1-0 in overtime, lining up a huge road matchup at Washington Spirit next Saturday, November 15.

The first 45 minutes of action saw both sides gridlocked in search of the first goal, with Portland's best efforts coming off forward Deyna Castellanos in the 41' which hit the side netting followed by Olivia Moultrie's effort in the 44' that bounced off the post.

Upon returning to the pitch for the second half, Portland maintained its defensive composure and continued to absorb San Diego's pressure. Despite a few chances at San Diego's goal - including a bicycle kick effort from Reilyn Turner in the 63' - both sides saw out a scoreless draw to head into overtime.

Four minutes into the first half of overtime, the Thorns would finally get on the scoresheet after Moultrie crossed the ball across the box to find Reilyn Turner, who connected with the header to grab the lead and send Providence Park into a frenzy. That would prove to be just enough for the Thorns who held out the rest of overtime to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2023.

Portland will celebrate today before getting back to work to prepare for Washington Spirit at Audi Field on Saturday, November 15. Kickoff on CBS is scheduled for 12 pm ET/9 am PT.

TEAM NOTES

With her goal today, Reilyn Turner scored her 6th goal for Portland across all NWSL comps, snapped an 11-game scoring drought, and bagged her 2nd overall playoff goal, second most in club history tied with Emily Sonnett. Only Christine Sinclair, Tobin Heath and Lindsey Heaps have more playoff goals (3).

Olivia Moultrie recorded her second ever playoff assist. Her first one last season against Gotham was also an assist for Reilyn Turner.

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold recorded her third consecutive clean sheet across all competitions and her first NWSL playoff clean sheet. It is also Portland's first playoff clean sheet since its championship winning 2-0 game vs Kansas City Current in 2022.

The Thorns are 2-0 against San Diego in postseason action. The first win was a home semifinal meeting in 2022 (2-1).

Seven Thorns made their NWSL Playoff debuts: goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, defender Isabella Obaze, defender Kaitlyn Torpey, defender Mallie McKenzie, defender Daiane, forward Deyna Castellanos and forward Pietra Tordin.

Head Coach Rob Gale recorded his first playoff win since taking over in 2024.

Today's win was Portland's 8th playoff win, the most in NWSL history, and first since the 2022-win vs Kansas City (2-0).

This will also be Portland's 10th semifinal appearance, the most in NWSL history.

UP NEXT: The Portland Thorns (#3) will head to Audi Field to for a semifinal battle against Washington Spirit (#2) on Saturday, November 15 at 12 pm ET on CBS.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

N/A

SECOND HALF

N/A

FIRST HALF OVERTIME

POR - Reilyn Turner (Olivia Moultrie) 94': Following a cross from Moultrie, Turner headed the ball into the bottom right.

SECOND HALF OVERTIME

N/A

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns (4-3-3): Mackenzie Arnold, Kaitlyn Torpey (Mallie McKenzie 61'), Isabella Obaze, Sam Hiatt, Reyna Reyes, Jessie Fleming, Sam Coffey, Olivia Moultrie, Deyna Castellanos (Daiane 113'), Reilyn Turner, Alexa Spaanstra (Pietra Tordin 82')

Subs not used: Bella Bixby, Morgan Messner, Laila Harbert, Jayden Perry, Naomi Powell

San Diego Wave (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan, Perle Morroni, Kristen McNabb (Trinity Armstrong 102'), Kennedy Wesley, Hanna Lundkvist (Quincy McMahon 102'), Laurina Fazer, Kenza Dali, Dudinha (Trinity Byars 102'), Gia Corley (Jordan Fusco 90+6'), Delphine Cascarino (Makenzy Robbe 105+1'), Kimmi Ascanio (Adriana Leon 74')

Subs not used: Kyra Carusa, Daniela Arias, DiDi Haracic

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Kaitlyn Torpey (Yellow) 45', Olivia Moultrie (Yellow) 90+10'

SD: Perle Morroni (Yellow) 48', Adriana Leon (Yellow) 120+3'

MATCH STATS

POR | SD

Goals: 1|0

Assists: 1|0

Possession: 40|60

Shots: 19|19

Shots on Target: 6|4

Saves: 4|5

Tackles: 32|26

Tackles Won: 20|16

Interceptions: 13|9

Fouls: 8|14

Offsides: 0|2

Corner Kicks: 5|9







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.