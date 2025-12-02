Portland Thorns Announce End-Of-Season Roster Updates
December 2, 2025
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today end-of-season roster updates following a strong 2025 campaign that saw the team finish the regular season with a winning 11W-8L-7D record to clinch the #3 seed and a home playoff match while also advancing to the NWSL semifinals for the first time since 2023.
The Thorns additionally set a new home-unbeaten record by avoiding defeat in 10-straight matches at Providence Park and for the 9th time overall, and first since 2021, led the league in fan support with 236,263 total fans and an average of 18,174 in attendance throughout 2025.
For the 2026 season, the Thorns contracted roster currently features the following players, listed in alphabetical order:
Goalkeepers (3): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby, Morgan Messner
Defenders (8): Daiane (INTL), Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie, Isabella Obaze (INTL), Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes, M.A. Vignola, Marie Müller (INTL - SEI)
Midfielders (4): Deyna Castellanos, Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Olivia Moultrie
Forwards (8): Mimi Alidou, Valerin Loboa (INTL), Alexa Spaanstra, Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner; Julie Dufour (INTL - SEI), Caiya Hanks (SEI), Morgan Weaver (SEI)
INTL - Player holds an international roster slot; SEI - Season-Ending Injury
Players on the season-ending injury list do not hold an active 2026 roster spot.
The Thorns are in discussions with forward Sophia Wilson, who has a player option for 2026, after she missed this past season on maternity leave. Midfielder Laila Harbert's loan period concluded at the end of the 2025 season, having arrived in Portland in August from Arsenal.
Four players are out of contract for 2026 and will now enter free agency: defender Kaitlyn Torpey, defender Nicole Payne, midfielder Naomi Powell and midfielder Olivia Katoa. The Club thanks each player for their time and dedication as a member of the Portland Thorns and wish them the best moving forward.
KEY OFFSEASON AND 2026 DATES
December 23 - NWSL Transaction Moratorium Begins, 3 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. ET
December 29 - NWSL Transaction Moratorium Ends, 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET
Mid-January - 2026 Preseason Training Begins
February 15-21 - Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI)
March 13 - 2026 NWSL Season Kickoff
June 1-28 - NWSL Break
October 30-November 1 - NWSL Decision Day
November 6-21 - NWSL Playoffs
