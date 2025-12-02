Orlando Pride Signs 2025 NWSL Shield Winner Hailie Mace

Published on December 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has signed defender Hailie Mace to a three-year contract through the 2028 NWSL season, the club announced today.

"We are thrilled to have Hailie join our squad and contribute to this team both on and off the field," Orlando Pride Head Coach Seb Hines said. "Hailie is exactly what we look for when we want to bring players in with her versatility, quality on the ball and experience in this league. Really excited to see what she is able to bring and can't wait for her to get integrated with the squad."

Mace, 28, joins the Pride via free agency after spending the last five seasons with the Kansas City Current, making 95 appearances, 79 as starts, and logging five goals and 11 assists across more than 7,000 minutes of NWSL regular season play. She totaled over 1,500 minutes in each regular season from 2022-25, while her 11 assists are tied for the Current's club record. This year, Mace helped lead a Current back line that set NWSL records for regular season shutouts (16), consecutive shutout minutes (869) and consecutive clean sheets (9), while helping the club clinch its first-ever NWSL Shield.

Mace joined the Current in July 2021 during the club's inaugural season via a blockbuster trade with the North Carolina Courage. She was named to the NWSL Best XI Second Team for the 2025 season and in 2022 during her first full season in Kansas City and her three career NWSL Best XI of the Month selections all came when she donned a Current uniform.

Originally drafted by Sky Blue FC (now Gotham FC) with the second overall pick in the 2019 draft, Mace chose instead to start her professional career in Australia and Sweden. She returned to the NWSL prior to the 2020 Challenge Cup when her rights were traded from Sky Blue to the Courage. She played in all 10 games for North Carolina in both the 2020 and 2021 Challenge Cups before being traded to Kansas City.

A native of Ventura, Calif., Mace made her international debut for the U.S. Women's National Team on April 8, 2018, in a friendly against Mexico. She earned her first start in the 2018 Concacaf Women's Championship, helping the USWNT to a 6-2 win over Mexico. Overall, Mace has made nine appearances for the USWNT.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride signs defender Hailie Mace to a new contract through 2028.

Hailie Mace

Position: Defender

Height: 5-7

Born: March 24, 1997

Hometown: Ventura, Calif.

Citizenship: USA







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.