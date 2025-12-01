Orlando Pride Announces 2025 End-Of-Season Contract Updates

Published on December 1, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Following the end of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season, the Orlando Pride has provided updates on the statuses for its complete roster.

Orlando currently has 23 players under contract for the 2026 season in Kerry Abello, Kat Asman (LOAN), Barbra Banda (SEI), Luana, Grace Chanda, Zara Chavoshi, Angelina, McKinley Crone, Julie Doyle, Cori Dyke, Oihane, Simone Jackson, Ally Lemos, Haley McCutcheon, Cosette Morché, Anna Moorhouse, Kylie Nadaner, Jacquie Ovalle, Emily Sams, Rafaelle, Marta, Viviana Villacorta and Summer Yates.

The Pride signed multiple contracts in-season with players solidifying their future with the Pride. Those new contracts included Luana, Rafaelle, Moorhouse, Lemos, Chavoshi and McCutcheon.

Amanda Allen, Morgan Gautrat, Mariana Larroquette, Aryssa Mahrt and Bri Martinez all went out on loan during the season and will be out of contract with the Club. Elyse Bennett, Simone Charley and Carson Pickett are also out of contract.

Forward Ally Watt's loan with the Pride will end on Dec. 31, and she will join Denver Summit FC as they begin their inaugural campaign in the NWSL next season.

A complete, player-by-player breakdown can be found below.

Orlando Pride Contract Statuses (As of Dec. 1, 2025):

Kerry Abello: Under Contract Through 2026

Amanda Allen^: Out of Contract

Kat Asman: Under Contract Through 2026, Currently on Loan

Angelina: Under Contract Through 2026

Barbra Banda^: Under Contract Through 2027

Elyse Bennett*: Out of Contract

Grace Chanda^: Under Contract Through 2026

Simone Charley*: Out of Contract

Zara Chavoshi: Under Contract Through 2027, with 2028 Option

McKinley Crone: Under Contract Through 2026

Julie Doyle: Under Contract Through 2026

Cori Dyke: Under Contract Through 2027

Morgan Gautrat*: Out of Contract

Simone Jackson: Under Contract Through 2028

Mariana Larroquette*: Out of Contract

Ally Lemos: Under Contract Through 2027, with 2028 Option

Luana: Under Contract Through 2026, with 2027 Option

Marta: Under Contract Through 2026

Aryssa Mahrt*: Out of Contract

Bri Martinez*: Out of Contract

Haley McCutcheon: Under Contract Through 2028

Anna Moorhouse: Under Contract Through 2027

Cosette Morché: Under Contract Through 2027, with 2028 Option

Kylie Nadaner: Under Contract Through 2026

Oihane^: Under Contract Through 2026, with 2027 Option

Jacquie Ovalle^: Under Contract Through 2027, with 2028 Option

Carson Pickett*: Out of Contract

Rafaelle: Under Contract Through 2028

Emily Sams: Under Contract Through 2027

Viviana Villacorta: Under Contract Through 2026

Ally Watt: Loan Terminated

Summer Yates: Under Contract Through 2026

*Indicates Free Agent

^Indicates International Player







