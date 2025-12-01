Chicago Stars FC Announces End-Of-Season Roster Updates

Published on December 1, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today shared roster updates following the conclusion of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season. Following the recent re-signings of Julia Grosso and Sam Staab, as well as the signing of Brianna Pinto, the Chicago Stars enter the offseason with 20 players currently under contract for the 2026 season.

Grosso and Staab both re-signed with the club following an impressive first full season with Chicago. Staab's 2024 with the club was cut short due to injury, but the three-time Ironwoman made a quick recovery and returned to top form in 2025. Her vital role in the club's defense while adding offensive spark with two goals and four assists for the Stars earned Staab NWSL Best XI of the Month honors in August and October/November. Grosso helped connect Staab to the front line throughout the season with the second-highest passing accuracy on the team (85.06%) to go along with her two goals and three assists in 2025. Grosso now extends her time in Chicago through the 2028 season, while Staab is committed to the Stars through 2029.

Brianna Pinto, an experienced midfielder and proven leader on the pitch, recently signed with Chicago through 2027. Pinto joins the Stars from her home state club, North Carolina Courage, where she spent four seasons collecting 89 appearances, 11 goals and four assists across all competitions. Pinto's ability and confidence on the ball, combined with her vision on the pitch, allows the midfielder to control play with her back towards goal, or use her offensive capabilities to attack and add consistent goal contributions to the team. Her versatility will add to the club's possession-focused approach to the game. Pinto also demonstrates a faithful commitment to the sport off the pitch, serving as one of North Carolina's Player Representatives on the NWSL Players Association in 2025 and playing an active role in the Black Women's Player Collective. She and her family also run the Pinto Futbol Foundation, working to grow the game in underserved communities.

Midfielder, Meg Boade, and goalkeeper, Stephanie Sparkowski, both finished 2025 with the Chicago Stars on roster relief contracts. Both players are now free agents with the expiration of their contracts.

Forward, Ally Schlegel announced she will explore new opportunities as a free agent. Schlegel was drafted by the Stars in 2023, going on to score 12 goals and record six assists in 70 matches played across all competitions. The Chicago Stars thank Schlegel for her contributions, dedication and leadership on and off the pitch throughout her time at the club.

Pending further conversations, Camryn Biegalski, Ava Cook, Nádia Gomes, Shea Groom, Alyssa Naeher and Cari Roccaro will be free agents for 2026 following the conclusions of their current contracts December 31.

The current Chicago Stars roster, standing at 18 active players with Mallory Swanson on maternity leave and Mackenzie Wood on the 45-day injury list, will begin preparing for the 2026 NWSL season in January. The season will see the Stars play their home matches at the Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. Fans can visit starsnextchapter.com now to secure their spot on the lakefront with a 2026 Season Ticket Membership.

Chicago Stars FC Roster (current as of December 1, 2025):

Goalkeepers (2): Halle Mackiewicz, Mackenzie Wood (D45)

Defenders (6): Hannah Anderson, Samantha Angel, Kathrin Hendrich (INTL), Natalia Kuikka (INTL), Taylor Malham, Sam Staab

Midfielders (6): Bea Franklin, Julia Grosso, Manaka Hayashi (INTL), Maitane (INTL), Leilanni Nesbeth, Brianna Pinto

Forwards (6): Jenna Bike, Ivonne Chacón (INTL), Micayla Johnson, Jameese Joseph, Ludmila (INTL), Mallory Swanson (ML)

Key:

D45 - 45-Day Injury List

INTL - Denotes International Player

ML - Maternity Leave







