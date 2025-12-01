Chicago Stars FC Signs Midfielder, Brianna Pinto

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the signing of midfielder, Brianna Pinto, to a two-year contract running through the 2027 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season.

"I am thrilled to begin a new chapter of my career with Chicago Stars FC," said Pinto. "Chicago is a city that celebrates sports and culture, and I'm honored to be part of a club with such proud roots. Together with my teammates and the staff, we're dedicated to unlocking this team's potential to bring success to this franchise! Time to get to work."

"Brianna is a proven leader on and off the pitch, and she brings a high standard of excellence," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "She has a dynamic skillset on both sides of the ball that will undoubtedly bolster our midfield."

Brianna Pinto joined the league in 2021 after being drafted by Gotham FC third overall from the University of North Carolina. In her rookie year, Pinto made 10 appearances for a total of 195 minutes for Gotham. Pinto returned home to North Carolina the following offseason after a trade from Gotham FC sent the midfielder to the North Carolina Courage. Pinto recorded her first professional goal in the 22nd minute of the first match of the 2022 Challenge Cup against her former team. Over four seasons with the Courage, Pinto made 89 appearances, 45 starts, scored 11 goals, recorded four assists and helped the team make two NWSL playoffs and win consecutive Challenge Cup titles. Pinto's ability and confidence on the ball, combined with her vision on the pitch, allows the midfielder to control play with her back towards goal, or use her offensive capabilities to attack and add consistent goal contributions to the team. Her versatility will add to the club's possession-focused approach to the game.

Off the pitch, Pinto has committed herself to helping grow the game and improve the experience of NWSL players across the league. In an effort to grow interest in soccer in North Carolina ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Pinto and her family raised money to build a mini-hard floor soccer pitch in downtown Durham. The midfielder is also an active member of the Black Women's Player Collective (BWPC), an organization that aims to create more opportunities for Black girls in sports and beyond. This year, the Black Women's Player Collective partnered with Cortney Herron, a Los Angeles-based painter, who designed custom Juneteenth shirts that players wore to honor the holiday. Fans were able to purchase the shirt, with part of the proceeds going toward the BWPC. Last year, Pinto was part of the bargaining committee that helped ratify a new collective bargaining agreement that eliminated the draft, guaranteed contracts and granted unrestricted free agency to all players.

Pinto will join the Chicago Stars in 2026 at their new home at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. Season Ticket Membership and Flex Packs are available now at starsnextchapter.com.







