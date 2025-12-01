Orlando Pride Announces 2025 End-Of-Season Contract Updates
Published on December 1, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Following the end of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season, the Orlando Pride has provided updates on the statuses for its complete roster.
Orlando currently has 23 players under contract for the 2026 season in Kerry Abello, Kat Asman (LOAN), Barbra Banda (SEI), Luana, Grace Chanda, Zara Chavoshi, Angelina, McKinley Crone, Julie Doyle, Cori Dyke, Oihane, Simone Jackson, Ally Lemos, Haley McCutcheon, Cosette Morché, Anna Moorhouse, Kylie Nadaner, Jacquie Ovalle, Emily Sams, Rafaelle, Marta, Viviana Villacorta and Summer Yates.
The Pride signed multiple contracts with players in-season, solidifying their futures with the Pride. Those new contracts included Luana, Rafaelle, Moorhouse, Lemos, Chavoshi and McCutcheon.
Amanda Allen, Morgan Gautrat, Mariana Larroquette, Aryssa Mahrt and Bri Martinez all went out on loan during the season and will be out of contract with the Club, Elyse Bennett, Simone Charley and Carson Pickett are also out of contract.
Forward Ally Watt's loan with the Pride will end on Dec. 31, and she will join Denver Summit FC as they begin their inaugural campaign in the league next season.
A complete, player-by-player breakdown can be found below.
Orlando Pride Contract Statuses (As of Nov. 24, 2025):
Kerry Abello: Under Contract Through 2026
Amanda Allen^: Out of Contract
Kat Asman: Under Contract Through 2026, Currently on Loan
Angelina: Under Contract Through 2026
Barbra Banda^: Under Contract Through 2027
Elyse Bennett*: Out of Contract
Grace Chanda^: Under Contract Through 2026
Simone Charley*: Out of Contract
Zara Chavoshi: Under Contract Through 2027, with 2028 Option
McKinley Crone: Under Contract Through 2026
Julie Doyle: Under Contract Through 2026
Cori Dyke: Under Contract Through 2027
Morgan Gautrat*: Out of Contract
Simone Jackson: Under Contract Through 2028
Mariana Larroquette*: Out of Contract
Ally Lemos: Under Contract Through 2027, with 2028 Option
Luana: Under Contract Through 2026, with 2027 Option
Marta: Under Contract Through 2026
Aryssa Mahrt*: Out of Contract
Bri Martinez*: Out of Contract
Haley McCutcheon: Under Contract Through 2028
Anna Moorhouse: Under Contract Through 2027
Cosette Morché: Under Contract Through 2027, with 2028 Option
Kylie Nadaner: Under Contract Through 2026
Oihane^: Under Contract Through 2026, with 2027 Option
Jacquie Ovalle^: Under Contract Through 2027, with 2028 Option
Carson Pickett*: Out of Contract
Rafaelle: Under Contract Through 2028
Emily Sams: Under Contract Through 2027
Viviana Villacorta: Under Contract Through 2026
Ally Watt: Loan Terminated
Summer Yates: Under Contract Through 2026
*Indicates Free Agent
^Indicates International Player
National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 1, 2025
- Orlando Pride Announces 2025 End-Of-Season Contract Updates - Orlando Pride
- NC Courage Sign Dani Weatherholt to One-Year Extension - North Carolina Courage
- Orlando Pride Announces 2025 End-Of-Season Contract Updates - Orlando Pride
- Seattle Reign FC Defender Jordyn Bugg Nominated for 2025 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year - Seattle Reign FC
- Gotham FC's Lavelle, Reale Named Finalists for 2025 U.S. Soccer End-Of-Year Awards - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Chicago Stars FC Signs Midfielder, Brianna Pinto - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Orlando Pride Announces 2025 End-Of-Season Contract Updates
- Orlando Pride Announces 2025 End-Of-Season Contract Updates
- Orlando City and Orlando Pride Host 10th-Annual Turkey Distribution, Presented by Publix
- Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations & Sporting Director Haley Carter to Step Down from Role
- Orlando Pride Falls 1-0 to Gotham FC in NWSL Playoffs Semifinals