Seattle Reign FC Defender Jordyn Bugg Nominated for 2025 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year

Published on December 1, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - U.S. Soccer today announced the nominees for its 2025 End of Year Awards, which recognize top performers across its Women's and Men's National Teams. Seattle Reign FC defender Jordyn Bugg was named one of five nominees for Young Female Player of the Year, marking her second consecutive year on the shortlist.

Bugg's nomination follows an exceptional 2025 campaign for both club and country. The 19-year-old earned her first senior USWNT appearance and first senior start in June and contributed to four clean sheets, including back-to-back 4-0 wins over Ireland. Throughout the year, she also featured with the U.S. U-23s and trained with the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team, as she remains age-eligible for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

In her first full professional season with Seattle, Bugg emerged as one of the NWSL's most impactful young players. She started 24 of 25 matches and scored three game-deciding goals, highlighted by a long-range winner that earned a nomination for the FIFA Marta Award. Her performances made league history as she became the youngest NWSL Defender of the Year finalist and the youngest honoree named to the NWSL Best XI Second Team. Bugg was also voted Reign FC Defender of the Year by her teammates.

Fans can vote for all 2025 U.S. Soccer End of Year Awards, including Young Female Player of the Year, through Friday, December 12. The fan vote will account for 15 percent of the overall vote tally, with the rest coming from National Team players that earned a cap in 2025, professional league coaches, media, U.S. Soccer Board of Directors and the Athletes' Council. All Player of the Year finalists were selected based on performance in 2025, with emphasis placed on play with their respective National Team.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.