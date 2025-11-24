Seattle Reign FC Original Jess Fishlock Signs Contract Extension

Published on November 24, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that midfielder Jess Fishlock has signed a one-year contract extension through the 2026 NWSL season. The seven-time NWSL Best XI selection and 2021 league MVP is officially set to enter her 14th year with the Reign, the longest-tenured player in club history.

"Jess has been at the heart of this club since day one," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Her professionalism, competitive edge and commitment to this sport, this city and this team continue to set the bar for everyone around her. We're proud to keep building with her as we head into 2026."

A 2021 NWSL Most Valuable Player, Fishlock has been central to the club's identity since joining ahead of the inaugural 2013 campaign. She remains one of the most influential midfielders in the league, continuing to anchor the Reign's play with her creativity, competitiveness and leadership on the field. Over the course of her career, she has earned NWSL Best XI First and Second Team honors a combined seven times.

"Jess sees the game at a level that very few players do and that comes from years of experience at the highest level," said Seattle Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey. "Her tactical awareness, ability to adapt in big moments and commitment to elevating the players around her will continue to drive this team forward. She leads by example every single day, and having her experience and presence in the locker room is invaluable as we push into 2026."

In 2025, the 38-year-old delivered one of the most productive seasons of her career, recording six goals and two assists to win her first Reign FC Golden Boot award. Her six goals marked her highest single-season total since 2017. With her 2025 output, Fishlock now holds the club record for most regular-season goal contributions with 78 (48 goals, 30 assists). Her 48 goals rank second in club history and are tied for 10th in NWSL history, while her 30 assists are the most in Reign FC history and tied for fifth-most all-time in the league.

"I'm not done yet," said Fishlock. "This club means everything to me - the people, the supporters, the staff and my teammates. I love competing for Seattle and giving everything I have to this group, and I truly believe in what we're building here. I'm excited to run it back in 2026 with this world-class club."

This past season, Fishlock became the second player in NWSL history to reach 100 regular-season wins, following club legend Lauren Barnes. She also became the fourth player in league history to reach 200 regular-season appearances. Fishlock was recognized for her form in August when she earned a spot on the NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, after scoring in three consecutive matches and adding an assist during that span.

Across her NWSL career, Fishlock has cemented herself as one of the league's most decorated and consistent players. Her 215 regular-season appearances and 201 starts both rank third in NWSL history.

Internationally, Fishlock closed her incredible 19-year career with the Welsh National Team in 2025. Her commitment to both club and country was unparalleled, often traveling across the world to represent Wales. She retired from international football with 166 caps and 48 goals - the all-time Cymru appearance and scoring records among any Welsh player, men's or women's. Earlier this year, she led Wales to its first appearance in a major tournament at the UEFA Women's EURO 2025, where she also became the first player to score in the competition for her country. Her leadership, longevity and trailblazing impact have made her one of the most influential figures in Welsh football history.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.