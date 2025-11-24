Denver Summit FC Surpasses 25,000 Tickets Sold for the Kickoff

Published on November 24, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that ticket sales for The Kickoff, the club's inaugural home match, have surpassed 25,000. The match will take place at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, March 28 at Noon MT, marking a historic moment for professional soccer in Colorado.

To celebrate the milestone, Denver Summit FC is offering an opportunity for fans everywhere to be part of history at The Kickoff. Starting at 10:00 am MT on Monday, a limited number of $25 tickets will be made available for 25 hours. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. Individuals will be able to purchase up to four (4) tickets. Fans can purchase their tickets today, and are encouraged to secure their seats early for this milestone match at one of the country's premier sports venues.

"There is nothing more powerful than a city showing up for its team," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "Crossing the 25,000 mark for The Kickoff tells us everything we need to know about what this moment means to Denver. This match is more than a game. It's a statement about the power of women's sports and what this community is capable of building together."

Empower Field at Mile High will host the historic event. With a capacity exceeding 70,000 seats, the stadium provides a fitting stage for one of the most anticipated debuts in NWSL history.

The match marks the beginning of a new era for professional women's sports in Colorado and a major milestone in Denver Summit FC's journey toward its debut 2026 NWSL season.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.