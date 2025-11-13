Denver Summit FC Signs NWSL Ironwoman Kaleigh Kurtz

Published on November 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the signing of center back Kaleigh Kurtz, a multiple-time NWSL Champion, Shield winner, Challenge Cup winner, and record-setting ironwoman, ahead of the club's inaugural season in 2026. Kurtz brings durability, championship experience, and leadership to Summit FC's backline.

"Joining Denver Summit FC for its first season is an incredible opportunity," said Kurtz. "This club's vision, energy, and commitment to excellence really stood out to me. I'm excited to help build a winning culture, compete at the highest level, and contribute every day on and off the field."

Kurtz, 31, has played professionally in the NWSL since 2018 with the North Carolina Courage, winning two NWSL Championships, two NWSL Shields, and two NWSL Challenge Cups. Kurtz has become one of the league's most reliable defenders, setting NWSL records for consecutive minutes played and consecutive games started, achieving four ironwoman seasons in a row.

During her professional career, Kurtz has made over 100 appearances across all competitions, contributing 3 goals and multiple assists, including a 90th-minute equalizer in 2025 against Kansas City Current.

"Having a player of Kaleigh's caliber join our roster is a game-changer," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "Her ironwoman streak, leadership, and championship pedigree bring a level of professionalism and experience that will anchor our defense and inspire our entire squad. We're thrilled to welcome her to Denver."

Kurtz played her collegiate career at the University of Richmond and the University of South Carolina, where she was a First Team NSCAA All-American, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist. She also spent time playing overseas with Östersunds DFF in Sweden and Canberra United in Australia, where she was named Canberra United Player of the Year in 2019/2020.

Kurtz has signed a three-year contract through the 2028 season.

Transaction: Denver Summit FC signs center back Kaleigh Kurtz to a three-year contract through 2028.

Name: Kaleigh Kurtz

Position: Center Back

Height: 5-8

Date of Birth: Sept. 9, 1994

Hometown: Greer, SC

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: North Carolina Courage

