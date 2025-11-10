Denver Summit FC Surpasses 8,500 Season Ticket Holders

Published on November 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that the club has eclipsed 8,500 season ticket holders for its inaugural 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. Single game and group tickets remain available for Denver Summit FC's first season at the new Centennial Stadium in Centennial, Colo. Denver Summit FC will host its inaugural home match - The Kickoff - at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, March 28, at noon MT.

"We are incredibly grateful for the passion and enthusiasm our community has shown," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "Reaching more than 8,500 season ticket members months before our first match is a reflection of the excitement for women's soccer across the Front Range. We can't wait to welcome our fans when Summit FC takes the field in 2026."

All deposit holders who were unable to secure season tickets have been automatically enrolled as members of Club 5280, Denver Summit FC's official membership program and season ticket waitlist. Club 5280 members will receive exclusive early access to purchase tickets for the club's inaugural home match at Empower Field at Mile High, scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Launched in September, Club 5280 was designed to deepen fan connection ahead of the club's debut season. Club 5280 members will continue to receive exclusive benefits, including early access to single-match tickets, priority opportunities for future season tickets, and exclusive merchandise offers. Additional benefits include other priority ticketing opportunities, merchandise discounts, invitations to exclusive events, and a limited-edition founding member scarf.

Construction continues at the club's new Centennial Stadium and CommonSpirit Performance Center in Centennial, which will serve as the home of Denver Summit FC beginning in 2026. The club is working closely with the NWSL to build a schedule that allows the majority of 2026 home matches to be played at Centennial Stadium while construction is completed.

Fans can join Club 5280 today at DenverSummitFC.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.