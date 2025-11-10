San Diego Wave FC's Delphine Cascarino and Kenza Dali Announced as Finalists for 2025 NWSL Year-End Awards

Published on November 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today the finalists for its 2025 NWSL Year-End Awards. San Diego Wave FC forward Delphine Cascarino and midfielder Kenza Dali are NWSL award finalists following the season.

Fans can vote here for Cascarino and Dali.

Cascarino, a finalist for the NWSL MVP award, was the only player in the NWSL to record at least five goals and five assists in the 2025 regular season. Her total six assists made for the league lead, and all six set up goals for different players. The French international led the Club in goals scored (5) alongside Dali and Dudinha. Following the season, the French international now owns the second most goal contributions in a single season in San Diego history behind only Alex Morgan (17 in 2022, 12 in 2023).

Dali is a finalist for the NWSL Midfielder of the Year after being the only player to start in all 26 matches for San Diego this season. In her first NWSL season, the French international led the Wave in shots, shots on target, chances created, corners, and minutes played, while scoring five goals (tied for the Club lead) and three assists.

Nearly half (22) of San Diego's 41 goals this season have involved the Wave's French nominees: Cascarino (five goals, six assists) and Dali (five goals, three assists).

The 2025 NWSL Awards are voted upon in two rounds, with fans having the opportunity to participate in the final round of the voting process. The final round will also include voting for the 2025 NWSL Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime, honoring a first and second team representing the top 22 players in the league.

In the preliminary round of voting, players, owners, general managers, coaches and the media voted on individual awards to determine the finalists. The preliminary round used a weighted scale, broken down by players (50%), owners/GMs/coaches (25%) and media (25%).

Fans wishing to vote on the individual award winners, Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team can access the voting ballot  here.

All votes must be submitted by Wednesday, November 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

New this year, the inaugural NWSL Awards, presented by AT&T, will be broadcast live on ESPN2 from San Jose, Calif. on Wednesday, November 19, honoring the league's top players, coaches and performances of the season in a special event held ahead of the 2025 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel.

The finalists for 2025 NWSL Awards:

Most Valuable Player, Presented by AT&T: Delphine Cascarino (SD, Temwa Chawinga (KC), Esther González (GFC), Manaka Matsukubo (NC), Bia Zaneratto (KC)

Midfielder of the Year: Kenza Dali (SD), Manaka Matsukubo (NC), Claire Hutton (KC), Debinha (KC), Olivia Moultrie (POR)

Defender of the Year: Tara McKeown (WAS), Kayla Sharples (KC), Izzy Rodriguez (KC), Jordyn Bugg (SEA), Avery Patterson (HOU)

Goalkeeper of the Year, presented by e.l.f.: Lorena (KC), Claudia Dickey (SEA), Ann-Katrin Berger (GFC)

Rookie of the Year, presented by Ally: Riley Tiernan (LA), Lilly Reale (GFC), Maddie Dahlien (SEA)

Coach of the Year: Vlatko Andonovski (KC), Beverly Yanez (LOU), Adrian Gonzalez (WAS)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.