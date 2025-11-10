Three Seattle Reign FC Players Named Finalists for 2025 NWSL Awards, Presented by AT&T

Published on November 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

RENTON, WASH. - The National Women's Soccer League today announced the finalists for the 2025 NWSL Awards, presented by AT&T, with three Seattle Reign FC players among the nominees. Defender Jordyn Bugg is one of five finalists for Defender of the Year, forward Maddie Dahlien is one of three finalists for Rookie of the Year, presented by Ally, and goalkeeper Claudia Dickey is one of three finalists for Goalkeeper of the Year, presented by e.l.f. Winners will be announced at the inaugural NWSL Awards, airing live on ESPN2 from San Jose, California, on Wednesday, November 19.

After signing with the Reign midway through the 2024 season, Bugg completed her first full professional campaign with 24 starts in 25 appearances, adding one postseason start in the NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. The 19-year-old ranked third on the team in minutes played (2,151) and anchored a backline that conceded multiple goals in just seven matches, which was tied for the third-fewest games in the NWSL. Bugg contributed three goals - all with game-deciding implications - including one game-winner and two equalizers. Her game-winning strike against the North Carolina Courage in Week 2 earned NWSL Goal of the Week honors.

The El Cajon, California native was named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, in both March and June. Her standout performances for the Reign led to her first call-up to the United States Women's National Team in June, where she made her senior debut.

Dahlien, a rookie out of the University of North Carolina, was one of four Reign players to appear in all 26 regular-season matches. The versatile forward tallied four goals and four assists in her debut campaign, with all four goals serving as game-winners, making her the first player in NWSL history whose first four career regular-season goals were all match-winners. Dahlien's four assists led Seattle, along with her 31 shots. The 21-year-old was one of two Reign players to record at least eight goal contributions in 2025, joining veteran midfielder Jess Fishlock. During her rookie season, the Edina, Minnesota native was a mainstay with the U-23 U.S. Women's National Team, attending five camps throughout the year.

Dickey is a first-time finalist for Goalkeeper of the Year after playing every minute of the 2025 season - the league's only ironwoman goalkeeper. The 25-year-old led the NWSL with 88 saves, setting a new single season club record that surpassed Hope Solo's 2013 mark of 81 saves. Despite facing the second-most shots (343) in the NWSL this year, Dickey allowed only 29 goals, finishing with a 1.12 goals-against average (GAA). Her seven shutouts marked a career high and ranked third in club history, bringing her career total to 13 - tied with Phallon Tullis-Joyce for the most in Reign FC history.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native was named to the NWSL Best XI Team of the Month in May, marking the first selection of her career. At the start of the year, Dickey earned her first U.S. Women's National Team call-up for January training camp and remained a consistent selection throughout 2025.

The 2025 NWSL Awards are voted upon in two rounds, with fans having the opportunity to participate in the final round of the voting process. The final round will also include voting for the 2025 NWSL Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime, honoring a first and second team representing the top 22 players in the league.

Fans wishing to vote on the individual award winners, Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team can access the voting ballot  here. All votes must be submitted by Wednesday, November 12, at 5:00 p.m. PT.

In the preliminary round of voting, players, owners, general managers, coaches and the media voted on individual awards to determine the finalists. The preliminary round used a weighted scale, broken down by players (50%), owners/GMs/coaches (25%) and media (25%). The final round of voting uses a weighted scale of players (40%), owners/GMs/coaches (25%), media (25%) and fans (10%).

All end-of-year accolades will be announced live at the 2025 NWSL Awards, presented by AT&T. In addition, the winner of the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, will also be announced. As announced in May, goalkeeper Cassie Miller is Reign FC's nominee for the honor.

The finalists for the 2025 NWSL Awards featuring Seattle Reign FC players are below:

Defender of the Year: Jordyn Bugg (SEA), Tara McKeown (WAS), Avery Patterson (HOU), Izzy Rodriguez (KC), Kayla Sharples (KC)

Goalkeeper of the Year, presented by e.l.f.: Claudia Dickey (SEA), Ann-Katrin Berger (GFC), Lorena (KC),

Rookie of the Year, presented by Ally:  Maddie Dahlien (SEA), Lilly Reale (GFC), Riley Tiernan (LA).







