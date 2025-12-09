Seattle Reign FC Signs Academy Product Neeku Purcell

Published on December 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that the club has signed goalkeeper Neeku Purcell to a new contract through the 2026 NWSL season, following her role with the team as a short-term replacement player during the 2025 campaign.

Purcell, a Seattle native and Reign Academy product, first signed with the team in June as a short-term replacement player after goalkeeper Cassie Miller sustained a leg injury in training that placed her on the 45-day injury list. While Purcell has yet to make her first NWSL appearance, she made a strong impression at the club, providing valuable depth and consistency in training while integrating seamlessly into Reign FC's goalkeeper corps.

"We are thrilled to extend Neeku's time with the Reign," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "She stepped into an important role for us during the 2025 season, providing crucial roster relief and demonstrating composure beyond her years. For a player who grew up in Seattle and came through our academy, her rise into the first-team environment has been especially meaningful. Neeku has become a vital part of our goalkeeper corps, and we're excited to continue supporting her development as she grows within our organization."

Prior to signing with the club, Purcell built a strong foundation at the youth and collegiate levels, earning recognition for her shot-stopping ability and calm presence under pressure. The 22-year-old had a strong stint in her first year as a professional with Brooklyn FC in the Gainbridge Super League, where she featured in 17 matches and recorded four clean sheets during the league's inaugural season.

Her first professional season followed an impressive run at UCLA, where she conceded just 13 goals in 27 appearances while adding 33 saves. A product of the Reign Academy, Purcell grew up in Seattle and captained her academy side beginning in 2016, laying the foundation for her progression into the club's first-team environment.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue my journey with my hometown club," said Purcell. "Growing up in Seattle and coming through the Reign Academy, it means a lot to be part of this environment every day. I've learned so much from our goalkeeper corps and coaching staff, and I'm excited to continue developing while representing Seattle next season."

At the international level, Purcell has represented the United States at various youth levels. Most recently, she was one of two goalkeepers called into the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team training camp in Europe at the end of November, joining Reign FC forwards Emeri Adames and Maddie Dahlien.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.