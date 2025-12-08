Racing Appearances Leader Milliet Inks New Multi-Year Deal

Published on December 8, 2025

Racing Louisville FC and defender Lauren Milliet, the club's all-time appearances leader, have agreed to a new contract.

Milliet, who was set to enter free agency after the 2026 season, signed through 2027 with an option for 2028. Her new deal also includes updated terms.

"As I've gotten older, the more I've realized that the people and the community are truly what make a place special. Louisville is home," Milliet said. "This city is filled to the brim with incredible people, businesses, fans and a team that's been building speed down the stretch for five years now. It is an honor and a privilege to wear the Racing badge, and I am so excited to continue building this club to bigger and better heights. Saddle up, Louisville: The jockey is here to stay!"

With 113 appearances, the 29-year-old Milliet has played in more NWSL regular season games than any other player in Racing Louisville history. She has scored one goal and registered five assists for the club in that time.

In April, Milliet became the first player in NWSL history to appear in 100 consecutive matches for one club.

Her 2025 season was marred by a shoulder injury she suffered during The Women's Cup in July. She played 19 games, including 16 starts. She also started Racing Louisville's playoff debut, playing all 120 minutes as Louisville fell to the Washington Spirit in a penalty shootout.

Prior to her injury, Milliet had appeared in every Racing Louisville regular season game. She was an NWSL Ironwoman in both 2022 and 2023, playing every minute of the season. Milliet also played all but one minute of the 2024 campaign.

"As a coach, one of the things you appreciate in a player is consistency, and Lo has been the most consistent thing about this club since day one," Racing Louisville head coach Bev Yanez said. "She means so much to the organization and the Louisville community, and I'm thrilled that she will stay in lavender for years to come."

Off the field, Milliet is active in the Louisville community. In 2025, the NWSL highlighted her work with Trees Louisville, a local nonprofit organization, by naming her a finalist for the Lauren Holliday Impact Award.

"Between what she's done on the field and her work in the community, Lauren has been an exemplary representative of this club for years," Racing Louisville general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "She brings the kinds of intangibles that are so important to success on the field and in the locker room. We're pleased to be able to extend her time with Racing."

Racing picked up Milliet in the 2020 NWSL Expansion Draft. She is the only player remaining from the club's inaugural 2021 roster.

Prior to her time in Louisville, Milliet made two appearances as a rookie for the North Carolina Courage in 2019 on a team that won both the NWSL Championship and NWSL Shield. She went on to make four appearances for the club in both the 2020 Challenge Cup and Fall Series.

The Courage selected Milliet in the second round of the 2019 NWSL College Draft, 14th overall.

A native of Durango, Colorado, Milliet played collegiately in her home state for the Colorado College Tigers - women's soccer is one of the school's two NCAA Division I programs, competing in the Mountain West Conference. She was a two-time First Team All-Mountain West selection. She finished her college career 11th in program history with 16 career assists and tied for 12th with 21 goals.

