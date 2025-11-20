Racing Louisville's Bev Yanez Wins NWSL Coach of the Year
Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville FC's Head Coach Bev Yanez has won the NWSL Coach of the Year award. The league announced her selection and presented the award on Wednesday evening at the 2025 NWSL Awards, presented by AT&T, in San Jose, Calif.
Yanez, 37, is the first American and first former NWSL player to win the award.
"I'm shocked. I'm so grateful," Yanez said in her acceptance speech, broadcast on ESPN2. "I'm so grateful for the team - for the team believing in me, trusting in me. I couldn't be up here without them. I couldn't be up here with the staff that's invested so much time and belief in the vision that we had this season.
"And my family," Yanez added. "They've always believed in me and always told me to follow my dreams no matter what they were."
In her second season as a head coach, Yanez led Louisville to a historic campaign in 2025. The club finished in seventh place, its highest-ever league standing, earning the first playoff berth in Racing's history. The team set club records for: wins (10), points (37), goals scored (36) and road victories (5).
In making the postseason, Yanez became the first person to reach the NWSL Playoffs as both a player and a coach. She was also the first American female coach to make the postseason since 2013.
Yanez won the award of two over two other finalists: Vlatko Andonovski of the Kansas City Current and Adrián González of the Washington Spirit.
In the preliminary round of voting, players, owners, general managers, coaches and the media voted on individual awards to determine the finalists. The preliminary round used a weighted scale, broken down by players (50%), owners, general mangers and coaches (25%) and media (25%).
Yanez won the final round of voting, which utilized a weighted scale of players (40%), owners, general mangers and coaches (25%), media (25%) and fans (10%).
Tickets are on sale now to see Yanez lead Racing into the 2026 season at RacingLouFC.com/tickets - offers include the Holiday Pack featuring six tickets for just $99. Fans can also call (502) 568-2489 during regular business hours or email tickets@racingloufc.com.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 19, 2025
- Two Washington Spirit Stars Named to NWSL Best XI Teams - Washington Spirit
- Seattle Reign FC Defender Jordyn Bugg and Goalkeeper Claudia Dickey Named to NWSL's 2025 Best XI Second Team, Presented by Amazon Prime - Seattle Reign FC
- Gotham FC's González, Reale, Sonnett Named to 2025 NWSL Best XIs - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Portland Thorns Defender Sam Hiatt Named Winner of the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Secures $50K Charitable Donation to Candlelighters Oregon - Portland Thorns FC
- San Diego Wave FC's Delphine Cascarino and Kenza Dali Named to 2025 NWSL Best XI Second Team - San Diego Wave FC
- Racing Louisville's Bev Yanez Wins NWSL Coach of the Year - Racing Louisville FC
- Gotham FC's Lilly Reale Named 2025 NWSL Rookie of the Year - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit Star Tara McKeown Wins NWSL Defender of the Year - Washington Spirit
- Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Named to NWSL Best XI First Team - Houston Dash
- Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC Appoint Veteran Financial Leader Sean Coury as Chief Financial Officer - Seattle Reign FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Sofia Cantore Called up to Italy Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Bay FC Forward Karlie Lema Selected To U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Roster for a pair of European friendlies - Bay FC
- Gotham FC's Sarah Schupansky Earns U.S. U-23 National Team Call-Up - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Four Utah Royals FC Players Called up for November International Window - Utah Royals FC
- Washington Spirit Duo Called up to U.S. Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Avery Patterson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster - Houston Dash
- Racing's Emma Sears Earns Seventh USWNT Call-Up Ahead of Italy Friendlies - Racing Louisville FC
- Jameese Joseph Earns First Call-Up to United States Women's National Team - Chicago Stars FC
- Gotham FC Sends Five Players to U.S. Women's National Team for Upcoming Friendlies - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz Selected to U.S. Women's National Team Roster For upcoming friendlies vs. Italy - Bay FC
- Washington Spirit Midfielder Narumi Miura Called up to Japan Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Racing Louisville FC Stories
- Racing Louisville's Bev Yanez Wins NWSL Coach of the Year
- Racing's Emma Sears Earns Seventh USWNT Call-Up Ahead of Italy Friendlies
- Racing's Yanez Named Finalist for NWSL Coach of the Year
- Racing Closes Record Season by Pushing Washington to the Brink in NWSL Playoffs
- What to Watch for as Racing Louisville Visits the Washington Spirit