Racing Louisville's Bev Yanez Wins NWSL Coach of the Year

Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC's Head Coach Bev Yanez has won the NWSL Coach of the Year award. The league announced her selection and presented the award on Wednesday evening at the 2025 NWSL Awards, presented by AT&T, in San Jose, Calif.

Yanez, 37, is the first American and first former NWSL player to win the award.

"I'm shocked. I'm so grateful," Yanez said in her acceptance speech, broadcast on ESPN2. "I'm so grateful for the team - for the team believing in me, trusting in me. I couldn't be up here without them. I couldn't be up here with the staff that's invested so much time and belief in the vision that we had this season.

"And my family," Yanez added. "They've always believed in me and always told me to follow my dreams no matter what they were."

In her second season as a head coach, Yanez led Louisville to a historic campaign in 2025. The club finished in seventh place, its highest-ever league standing, earning the first playoff berth in Racing's history. The team set club records for: wins (10), points (37), goals scored (36) and road victories (5).

In making the postseason, Yanez became the first person to reach the NWSL Playoffs as both a player and a coach. She was also the first American female coach to make the postseason since 2013.

Yanez won the award of two over two other finalists: Vlatko Andonovski of the Kansas City Current and Adrián González of the Washington Spirit.

In the preliminary round of voting, players, owners, general managers, coaches and the media voted on individual awards to determine the finalists. The preliminary round used a weighted scale, broken down by players (50%), owners, general mangers and coaches (25%) and media (25%).

Yanez won the final round of voting, which utilized a weighted scale of players (40%), owners, general mangers and coaches (25%), media (25%) and fans (10%).

Tickets are on sale now to see Yanez lead Racing into the 2026 season at RacingLouFC.com/tickets - offers include the Holiday Pack featuring six tickets for just $99. Fans can also call (502) 568-2489 during regular business hours or email tickets@racingloufc.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.