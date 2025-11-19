Washington Spirit Duo Called up to U.S. Women's National Team

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Croix Bethune and defender Kate Wiesner have been called up to the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) for the side's upcoming friendlies, U.S. Soccer announced today. The U.S. will take on Italy in two friendly matches beginning later this month.

Bethune's call-up marks her first with the USWNT since this summer's friendlies against Ireland and Canada. With four appearances for the senior team so far, Bethune already has international hardware to her name. The midfielder was an alternate at the 2024 Olympic Games, appearing in the group stage to help her side win the gold medal.

Wiesner can make her debut for the USWNT this month as the defender earns her first call-up to the senior team. Wiesner was named a training player for the side in May 2024, working with the team prior to its June friendlies against Korea Republic.

USWNT's November/December Friendly Schedule:

vs Italy | Friday, November 28 at 7 p.m. EST (Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida)

vs Italy | Monday, December 1 at 7 p.m. EST (Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Bethune makes her return to the USWNT at the end of a strong sophomore campaign with the Spirit. Since returning from injury in April, the reigning Midfielder of the Year has tallied four goals and three assists across 26 total matches, including her second half score last weekend against Portland to help send the Spirit back to the NWSL Championship.

Wiesner has appeared in 18 total matches for the Spirit this year after returning from injury in June. The defender tallied a goal from the back line during the regular season and played a key role in Washington's two home playoff matches, helping the team advance to the 2025 NWSL Championship.

The Spirit will take on rival Gotham FC in its second straight NWSL Championship on Saturday, November 22 at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EST, the match will broadcast nationally on CBS.







