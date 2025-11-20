Gotham FC's Lilly Reale Named 2025 NWSL Rookie of the Year
Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Gotham FC and U.S. Women's National Team defender Lilly Reale has been named the 2025 NWSL Rookie of the Year, presented by Ally.
Reale received the honor Wednesday night at the inaugural NWSL Awards, presented by AT&T, at the Civic in San Jose, California. She is the second Gotham player in three seasons to win Rookie of the Year, joining former defender Jenna Nighswonger, who earned the award in 2023.
"I want to take a moment to thank my Gotham family for investing in me not only as a player but also as a person," said Reale. "You have really brought the best out of me, taking care of me this year. There's been a lot of ebbs and flows, but I really appreciate you guys, and especially my teammates. You are my best friends. I really appreciate you guys and everything that you have given me this year. Lastly, to my family, you mean everything to me, and I really don't know where I would be without you."
"Lilly has been consistent throughout the whole year, playing in every single game the team has played this year, whether it was in the NWSL or helping the club win the first Concacaf W Champions Cup," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "Her performance level has been amazing on the ball and off the ball. Also her maturity and leadership - when you watch a Gotham match, you never think that Lilly is in her first season playing as a professional soccer player."
Gotham FC was represented prominently across the league's year-end honors. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger was named a finalist for the 2025 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, presented by e.l.f., while forward Esther González was selected as a finalist for the 2025 NWSL Most Valuable Player, presented by AT&T.
In a league where attacking players often command the spotlight, the 22-year-old Reale redefined what a first-year defender can achieve. Making the jump from collegiate center back to professional fullback, she delivered a season that stood out not only among rookies but across the league as a whole. She appeared in all 26 regular season matches, started 21 and became a fixture in one of the NWSL's top defensive units, earning consistent U.S. Women's National Team call-ups.
Reale's impact carried straight into the postseason. She started both the 2025 NWSL quarterfinal and semifinal, helping Gotham secure a clean sheet in the semifinal win over Orlando as the club advanced to the championship match.
The Massachusetts native's two-way statistical impact was undeniable in the regular season. She led Gotham in interceptions (36) and ranked second in tackles (54). Leaguewide, she finished seventh in successful take-ons, eighth in passes into the penalty area, 10th in dribblers tackled and 12th in crosses (69) - a snapshot of a defender who influenced every layer of the field.
Reale also produced decisive attacking moments. She scored her first professional goal on April 13 against North Carolina, then set up fellow rookie Sarah Schupansky's goal in a 3-0 victory over Washington - Gotham's first rookie-to-rookie scoring connection since 2019. Her 12-tackle performance at Washington tied the NWSL's single-game record dating back to 2016.
Gotham allowed only 25 goals in 26 matches, the second-fewest in the league, and Reale's emergence played a major role in that achievement. Her rookie season was not just impressive for a newcomer - it was one of the most complete debut campaigns in recent NWSL history, now rightly recognized with the league's top rookie honor.
