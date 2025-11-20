San Diego Wave FC's Delphine Cascarino and Kenza Dali Named to 2025 NWSL Best XI Second Team
Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The National Women's Soccer League today announced the recipients of the 2025 Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team awards, presented by Amazon Prime, as the league honors the top 22 players in the league. San Diego Wave FC's Delphine Cascarino and Kenza Dali were named to the Best XI Second Team for the first time in their NWSL careers.
Media assets of Cascarino and Dali from the 2025 season can be found here. Cascarino, also a finalist for the NWSL MVP award, finished as the league's only player to reach at least five goals and five assists in the 2025 regular season. Her league-leading six assists produced goals for six different players. The French international led the Club in goals scored (5) alongside Dali and Dudinha. Following the season, the French international now owns the second most goal contributions in a single season in San Diego history behind only Alex Morgan (17 in 2022, 12 in 2023).
Dali, a finalist for the NWSL Midfielder of the Year, was the only player to start in all 26 matches for San Diego this season. In her first NWSL season, the French international led the league in expected assists, touches, passes completed and attempted as well as the Wave in shots, shots on target, chances created, corners, and minutes played, while scoring five goals (tied for the Club lead) and three assists.
The Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team were determined based on a weighted voting scale comprised of players (50%), owners/GMs/coaches (25%), media (25%), and fans (10%).
2025 NWSL Best XI Second Team
Goalkeeper: Claudia Dickey (SEA)
Defenders: Emily Sonnett (GFC), Jordyn Bugg (SEA), Lily Reale (GFC), Hailie Mace (KC)
Midfielders and Forwards: Delphine Cascarino (SD), Kenza Dali (SD), Bia Zaneratto (KC), Emma Sears (LOU), Taylor Flint (LOU), Croix Bethune (WAS)
Each athlete will receive a cash bonus in recognition of their selection to the Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 19, 2025
- Two Washington Spirit Stars Named to NWSL Best XI Teams - Washington Spirit
- Seattle Reign FC Defender Jordyn Bugg and Goalkeeper Claudia Dickey Named to NWSL's 2025 Best XI Second Team, Presented by Amazon Prime - Seattle Reign FC
- Gotham FC's González, Reale, Sonnett Named to 2025 NWSL Best XIs - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Portland Thorns Defender Sam Hiatt Named Winner of the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Secures $50K Charitable Donation to Candlelighters Oregon - Portland Thorns FC
- San Diego Wave FC's Delphine Cascarino and Kenza Dali Named to 2025 NWSL Best XI Second Team - San Diego Wave FC
- Racing Louisville's Bev Yanez Wins NWSL Coach of the Year - Racing Louisville FC
- Gotham FC's Lilly Reale Named 2025 NWSL Rookie of the Year - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit Star Tara McKeown Wins NWSL Defender of the Year - Washington Spirit
- Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Named to NWSL Best XI First Team - Houston Dash
- Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC Appoint Veteran Financial Leader Sean Coury as Chief Financial Officer - Seattle Reign FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Sofia Cantore Called up to Italy Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Bay FC Forward Karlie Lema Selected To U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Roster for a pair of European friendlies - Bay FC
- Gotham FC's Sarah Schupansky Earns U.S. U-23 National Team Call-Up - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Four Utah Royals FC Players Called up for November International Window - Utah Royals FC
- Washington Spirit Duo Called up to U.S. Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Avery Patterson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster - Houston Dash
- Racing's Emma Sears Earns Seventh USWNT Call-Up Ahead of Italy Friendlies - Racing Louisville FC
- Jameese Joseph Earns First Call-Up to United States Women's National Team - Chicago Stars FC
- Gotham FC Sends Five Players to U.S. Women's National Team for Upcoming Friendlies - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz Selected to U.S. Women's National Team Roster For upcoming friendlies vs. Italy - Bay FC
- Washington Spirit Midfielder Narumi Miura Called up to Japan Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC's Delphine Cascarino and Kenza Dali Named to 2025 NWSL Best XI Second Team
- San Diego Wave FC Announces Match Schedule for World Sevens Football Tournament
- San Diego Wave FC Steps into Fashion with New Crème de la Crème Collection
- San Diego Wave FC's Delphine Cascarino to Compete in 2025 NWSL Skills Challenge
- San Diego Wave FC's Delphine Cascarino and Kenza Dali Announced as Finalists for 2025 NWSL Year-End Awards