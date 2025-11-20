San Diego Wave FC's Delphine Cascarino and Kenza Dali Named to 2025 NWSL Best XI Second Team

Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The National Women's Soccer League today announced the recipients of the 2025 Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team awards, presented by Amazon Prime, as the league honors the top 22 players in the league. San Diego Wave FC's Delphine Cascarino and Kenza Dali were named to the Best XI Second Team for the first time in their NWSL careers.

Media assets of Cascarino and Dali from the 2025 season can be found here. Cascarino, also a finalist for the NWSL MVP award, finished as the league's only player to reach at least five goals and five assists in the 2025 regular season. Her league-leading six assists produced goals for six different players. The French international led the Club in goals scored (5) alongside Dali and Dudinha. Following the season, the French international now owns the second most goal contributions in a single season in San Diego history behind only Alex Morgan (17 in 2022, 12 in 2023).

Dali, a finalist for the NWSL Midfielder of the Year, was the only player to start in all 26 matches for San Diego this season. In her first NWSL season, the French international led the league in expected assists, touches, passes completed and attempted as well as the Wave in shots, shots on target, chances created, corners, and minutes played, while scoring five goals (tied for the Club lead) and three assists.

The Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team were determined based on a weighted voting scale comprised of players (50%), owners/GMs/coaches (25%), media (25%), and fans (10%).

2025 NWSL Best XI Second Team

Goalkeeper: Claudia Dickey (SEA)

Defenders: Emily Sonnett (GFC), Jordyn Bugg (SEA), Lily Reale (GFC), Hailie Mace (KC)

Midfielders and Forwards: Delphine Cascarino (SD), Kenza Dali (SD), Bia Zaneratto (KC), Emma Sears (LOU), Taylor Flint (LOU), Croix Bethune (WAS)

Each athlete will receive a cash bonus in recognition of their selection to the Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team.







