12 San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for November, December FIFA International Window

Published on November 21, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - Twelve San Diego Wave FC players have been called up to represent their respective countries during FIFA's November/December International Window across eight national team federations.

Kennedy Wesley will represent the U.S. Women's National team in a pair of friendlies against 2025 UEFA Women's Euro semifinalists Italy in Orlando and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. This is the second call-up for Wesley who earned her first start and cap on Oct. 29 in Kansas City, Mo. The Wave FC defender had previously appeared for U.S. Soccer at the U-17, U-20, and U-23 levels.

17-year-old Kimmi Ascanio has earned her first U-23 Youth National Team call-up and will travel to Europe to face the full Women's National Team of Slovakia and the England U-23 WNT. Ascanio has been a veteran in the midfield for the U-17 USYNT over the last year and helped the team capture a Bronze Medal at the 2024 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Hanna Lundkvist will face Delphine Cascarino, Laurina Fazer, and Perle Morroni in two Nations League bronze medal matches as Sweden and France battle for the third-place spot in the tournament. Lundkvist has become a standout defender for the Swedish, earning 27 appearances and helping the 2025 EUROs. Cascarino has played with Les Blues for nearly 10 years, earning 81 caps and scoring 16 goals as one of France's stop attackers. Fazer will make just her second appearance at a French senior camp since the 2023 Women's World Cup as she previously represented France at every youth level - U16, U17, U19, U20, and U23. Morroni earns her first call-up to the French national team since 2022 where she played in 11 matches and scored two goals as a defender.

Kailen Sheridan and Adriana Leon will travel to Asia to represent Canada in international friendlies against Japan. Sheridan is Canada's starting goalkeeper and has tallied 31 clean sheets in 62 international appearances. Leon has positioned herself as one of Canada's top forwards as she leads the federation in goals scored (44) among all active players across her 131 appearances.

Dudinha has been called up to Brazil's squad to compete in two friendly matches against Norway and Portugual over this international window. The 20-year-old has been key for Brazil since earning her first cap last year and going on to appear in all six of the federation's Copa America matches that helped them win the tournament.

Daniela Arias will represent Colombia's women's national team in the federation's third match of the CONMEBOL Women's Nations League tournament against Bolivia. Arias has been consistent on the backline for Colombia, recently starting in all six matches of the 2025 Copa America tournament to help the team go unbeaten until the final.

Kyra Carusa will join the Republic of Ireland for a closed-door friendly match against Hungary on Saturday, Nov. 29. Carusa has had a key attacking presence for Ireland, scoring 10 goals in 37 appearances since her debut in 2020.

Nya Harrison will feature with the Philippines national team for the second consecutive window for the federation's training camp in preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup in March of 2026. Harrison has begun to establish herself on the international stage after earning her first call-up to the senior team in February of this year.

International Schedule

Brazil vs. Norway

Friday, Nov. 28 at 10:00 a.m. PT

France vs. Sweden

Friday, Nov. 28 at 12:10 p.m. PT

Colombia vs. Bolivia

Friday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 p.m. PT

United States vs. Italy

Friday, Nov. 28 at 4:00 p.m. PT

United States U-23 vs. Slovakia

Friday, Nov. 28 (closed doors)

Canada vs. Japan

Friday, Nov. 28 at 10:30 p.m. PT

Republic of Ireland vs. Hungary

Saturday, Nov. 29 (closed doors)

Brazil vs. Portugal

Monday, Dec. 1 at 11:45 a.m. PT

United States vs. Italy

Monday, Dec. 1 at 4:00 p.m. PT

United States U-23 vs. England U-23

Monday, Dec. 1 (closed doors)

Canada vs. Japan

Monday, Dec. 1 at 9:00 p.m. PT

France vs. Sweden

Tuesday, Dec. 2 at TBD







