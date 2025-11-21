Four Gotham FC Players Receive International Call-Ups

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Four additional Gotham FC players have been called up to represent their countries during the upcoming FIFA international window.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, defender Bruninha and forwards Gabi Portilho and Esther González have been selected for their respective national teams for a slate of international matches.

Berger and Germany are set to face González and Spain in the UEFA Nations League A final, which will be played over two legs. The first match is scheduled for Nov. 28 at the Fritz-Walter-Stadion in Kaiserslautern, Germany, before the teams meet again on Dec. 2 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid.

Bruninha, Portilho and Brazil will travel to Europe for a pair of international friendlies, beginning with Norway on Nov. 28 in Marbella, Spain. Brazil will then face Portugal on Dec. 2 in Aveiro.







