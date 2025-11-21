Match Preview: Gotham FC Targets Second NWSL Championship in Three Years

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - After an unprecedented postseason run as the No. 8 seed in the NWSL's eight-team postseason, Gotham FC has its sights set on the club's second title in three years at Saturday's NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, against the Washington Spirit at PayPal Park.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, with CBS nationally broadcasting the match.

This postseason feels familiar for Gotham FC fans. The club's 2023 title campaign began as the No. 6 seed in a six-team playoff, culminating with its first league championship after a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Reign, highlighted by two assists from NWSL Championship MVP Midge Purce and a game-winner from Esther González.

Gotham FC enters Saturday's final carrying momentum from two dramatic road wins that wrote postseason history. In the opening round, coach Juan Carlos Amorós's team stunned the top-seeded Kansas City Current 2-1 behind Katie Stengel's 121st-minute winner - the latest game-winning goal in NWSL playoff history - and handed the Current their first home loss of the 2025 campaign.

In last weekend's semifinal, Gotham delivered another stoppage-time breakthrough. Midfielder Jaedyn Shaw buried a free kick in the seventh minute of stoppage time - the latest regulation winner in league postseason history and her second career playoff goal - lifting Gotham past the Orlando Pride 1-0 at Inter&Co Stadium.

The victory extended Gotham FC's league record for road playoff wins to four.

Second-seeded Washington advanced to the championship for the second consecutive season after a 2-0 semifinal victory over the Portland Thorns at Audi Field. Gift Monday opened the scoring in the 27th minute before Croix Bethune secured the Spirit's return to the league's title match with an 83rd-minute goal.

Saturday's meeting marks the second postseason matchup and 44th all-time meeting between the two clubs. Gotham holds a 15-17-11 record in the series but has yet to concede to Washington in three meetings this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with three shutouts. In their most recent matchup, Gotham earned a scoreless draw at Subaru Park in the Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage.

Key Points:

The 2025 NWSL Championship will be the 44th meeting between the Washington Spirit and Gotham FC in all competitions, surpassing Seattle vs. Portland (43) as the most-played fixture between two NWSL teams.

The championship will be the 16th meeting between the Spirit and Gotham since 2022. The previous 15 meetings were split evenly, with each side winning five times and the other five ending in draws.

Gotham FC has not lost outright in any of its last seven playoff matches (6-0-1). Gotham's seven straight postseason games without an outright defeat ties Washington's run from 2016-24 for the longest in NWSL playoff history.

Jaedyn Shaw (2 goals, 1 assist) is one of nine players in NWSL history to contribute to at least three goals in a single postseason. Each of the previous players to reach that mark went on to win the NWSL Championship that year. The only players to contribute to more than three goals in a single postseason are Barbra Banda (5 - Orlando, 2024), Lynn Biyendolo (4 - Western New York, 2016) and Lauren Holiday (4 - FC Kansas City, 2014).







