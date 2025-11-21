Five Chicago Stars Named to National Team Rosters

Published on November 21, 2025

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars Ivonne Chacón, Julia Grosso, Kathrin Hendrich, Jameese Joseph and Ludmila have all earned call-ups to their respective national teams for the final international window of 2025. Jameese Joseph headlines the list of Stars hitting the international stage, making her first feature on the senior United States Women's National Team (USWNT) roster. Additionally, Chácon joins Colombia, Grosso heads off with Canada and Hendrich returns to Germany's roster, while Ludmila will rejoin Brazil.

Ivonne Chacón represents Colombia for the second time as a Chicago Star, repping her country in another leg of the CONMEBOL Liga de Naciones Femenina. Chacón most recently joined the Colombian Women's National Team for the first two matchdays of the tournament, coming on as a substitute against Peru to score Colombia's final goal in the 4-1 victory and started in the team's match against Ecuador. In this window, Colombia's third CONMEBOL Liga de Naciones Femenina match will see Chacón and Las Cafeteras visit Bolivia November 28 at 5 p.m. CT at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz, Bolivia.

Julia Grosso finishes the year joining all of the Canadian Women's National Team (CANWNT) camps in 2025. Grosso has scored twice for Canada so far this year and most recently started in both of Canada's friendlies in October, playing 136 minutes. The CANWNT head abroad again for two friendlies in this international window, taking on Japan in both. The first match will kick off at 12:30 a.m. CT November 29 at Nagasaki Stadium City (Peace Stadium) in Nagasaki, Japan, and the second will take place at 11 p.m. CT December 1 at Transcosmos Stadium Nagasaki in Isahaya, Japan.

Kathrin Hendrich joins Germany for their last bouts in 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League play. Hendrich played a crucial role in Germany's semifinal matches against France in the last international window, starting in one and subbing in off the bench in the other. Advancing to the finals with a 3-2 aggregate score, Hendrich and Germany will now fight for 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League glory against Spain. The first of the home-and-away fixtures will take place November 28 at 1:30 p.m. CT at Fritz-Walter-Stadion in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and the second will be played December 2 at 11:30 a.m. CT at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Jameese Joseph deservedly earned her first call-up to the senior United States Women's National Team for the November/December window. Joseph had a stellar sophomore season with the Stars in 2025, finishing her second campaign in Chicago with four goals and two assists, one of which earned NWSL Assist of the Week in Week 4. After four camps with the Under-23 USWNT in 2025, including the USWNT Futures camp in January, Joseph will now join the full USWNT, training with them before the United States' final matches of the year against Italy. The USWNT and the Italians will face off twice, playing first November 28 at 6 p.m. CT at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, then at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, December 1 at 6 p.m. CT. The first match will be available on TNT and HBO Max in English, Universo and Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on the Westwood One Sports, while the December 1 match will be on TNT and HBO Max in English, Peacock in Spanish and on the radio in English on the Westwood One Sports and in Spanish on Fútbol de Primera.

Ludmila closes the year with her fifth call-up of 2025, joining Brazil in Europe once again. In the last international window, the attacker started in the Brazilian Women's National Team's 1-2 takedown of England and subbed in off the bench against Italy to tally 97 minutes on the pitch. For this window, Ludmila and Brazil are set to face off with Norway and Portugal. The Brazilians will take on the Norwegians on the neutral ground of Estadio Municipal de La Línea in Línea, Spain, November 28 at 1 p.m. CT, before Portugal hosts them December 2 at 2:45 p.m. CT at Estádio Municipal de Aveiro in Aveiro, Portugal.

Following the November/December international window, Chacón, Grosso, Hendrich, Joseph and Ludmila will resume their offseason. The five Stars will join the rest of their teammates again for preseason in January before the 2026 NWSL season kicks off in March. Chicago Stars FC will play their 2026 home matches at the picturesque Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. Fans can visit starsnextchapter.com now to secure their spot on the lakefront with a 2026 Season Ticket Membership.







