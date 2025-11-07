Sam Staab Named to National Women's Soccer League October/November Best XI

Published on November 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC defender, Sam Staab, named to the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) October/November Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, the league announced today.

Staab closed the 2025 NWSL season with another outstanding month for Chicago. Putting in a full 90-minute shift in each of Chicago's four matches between October 5-November 2, Staab led the team in clearances each outing, finishing the month by adding 34 clearances to her season total. The month also saw her average a 78.36% passing accuracy while collecting three blocks and nine recoveries. In addition to her usual defensive prowess, Staab also served as the catalyst for the Stars' lone goal in the team's draw with Louisville October 10, sending forth a long ball for Ivonne Chacón, who set up Jameese Joseph's one-touch goal. To cap off the month, Staab signed a new, multi-year deal with the Stars, committing to Chicago through 2029.

The October/November Best XI honor closes Staab's impressive season as her second 2025 Best XI of the Month recognition. Staab started the year with her remarkably quick return from the season-ending injury list and quickly found herself back to making 90-minute appearances for the Stars. In May, Staab surpassed 10,000 career regular-season minutes before having an electric August, which earned the defender August Best XI of the Month honors. Staab also made club history in September, scoring the team's first-ever direct free kick goal before finishing the season ranking second in the league in blocks (23) and third in the league in clearances (167).

Staab and Chicago Stars FC now move to the North Shore for the 2026 season, playing their home matches at the picturesque Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. Fans can visit starsnextchapter.com now to secure their spot on the lakefront with a 2026 Season Ticket Membership.

The full October/November NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, can be found below:

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold (POR)

Defenders: Sofia Huerta (SEA), Izzy Rodriguez (KC), Janine Sonis (LOU), Sam Staab (CHI)

Midfielders: Rose Lavelle (GFC), Manaka Matsukubo (NC), Olivia Moultrie (POR)

Forwards: Dudina (SD), Emma Sears (LOU), Mina Tanaka (UTA)

The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league consistently, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of August are based on performances during regular season matches.







