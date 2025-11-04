Chicago Stars FC's Alyssa Naeher Wins NWSL Save of the Week

Published on November 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, earned National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Save of the Week, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, the league announced today. The Week 26 award is her third such win this season.

Both Angel City FC and Chicago Stars FC were fighting valiantly to break the 1-1 deadlock at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, November 2. Neither side was making the postseason, but this was the last chance to finish the 2025 campaign on a high note, and time was running out. The Chicago Stars had just narrowly missed finishing the go-ahead goal when Angel City took possession in the 81st minute, with Prisca Chilufya tapping a through ball up for Christen Press. Though Kathrin Hendrich was in lockstep with her, Press beat her to the ball and flew up the right side of the pitch into the 18-yard box. Hendrich was with her the whole run, but couldn't get ahead enough to stymie Press who was hungry for a goal in her last professional match. This left goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher as the only hope to deny Angel City the lead. After the match, Naeher described the lead up, saying, "It was a very classic 'Christen Press' move of a little shoulder dip and then slip inside and try to bend it around." The move was one Naeher is familiar with, having faced off with Press countless times as an opponent and during training sessions during their times together on the United States Women's National Team and as Chicago Stars. Naeher tracked Press expertly and when the shot was taken, the goalkeeper shot her hand up as she dove, deflecting the shot up and out to keep the score level.

Naeher's save galvanized Chicago through the remainder of the match, renewing the team's dedication to delivering their fans one last win at SeatGeek Stadium. The Stars put up four more shots before the dam broke, with Jameese Joseph bending the ball into the box for Ally Schlegel. While Schlegel's first chance was deflected by Angel City's keeper, the Chicago Star was right there to bury the rebound, securing the 2-1 victory for Chicago in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Naeher now finishes the season with four weekly awards, including Week 16 Goal of the Week and Week 21, 24 and 26 Save of the Week honors. Chicago Stars collected nine weekly awards this season, including Naeher's four honors, a Player of the Week award, two other Goal of the Week wins and a pair of Assist of the Week awards.

