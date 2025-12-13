Chicago Stars FC Assistant General Manager Babett Peter Departs Club

Published on December 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars assistant general manager, Babett Peter, today announced her departure from the club in pursuit of other opportunities. The Chicago Stars extend their thanks and appreciation to Babett for her work with the club and wish her the best of luck in her next opportunity.

"I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to support the club in its growth over the last years," said Peter. "I am confident that club ownership and leadership will continue to guide the Stars into becoming a true powerhouse in women's sports. I want to thank everyone within the organization for their belief and dedication. Together we grew professionally and personally, and I will always be deeply grateful for the time I spent in Chicago - it has truly become a home to me and my family."

"I can't thank Babett enough for the key role she has played in rebuilding the foundation of the Stars," said Chicago Stars executive chairperson, Laura Ricketts. "Through her character, professionalism, and dedication to the club, she has shown herself to be a world-class sporting professional just as much as she is a world-class athlete. You won't find a better teammate on or off the pitch. While we are sad that Babett is leaving our club, she will always be a Star, and we are excited to see her continue to shine as she takes on a new opportunity."

Peter joined the Chicago Stars more than three years ago, helping provide stability in a time of transition for the club. Peter - while growing into a front office position - helped the club move forward by sharing key insights from the perspective of one of the most highly decorated players in the world that has transitioned from the pitch to the front office.

A German national, Peter enjoyed an incredibly successful playing career internationally and across the European club level before moving into the managerial side of the game. Her list of accomplishments with Germany include being a World Cup champion, European champion and both an Olympic Gold and Bronze medalist. Throughout her time with famed clubs such as Real Madrid, Turbine Potsdam, VfL Wolfsburg and more, Peter became a Champions League winner and eight-time Bundesliga champion.

The Chicago Stars thank Peter for her dedication and commitment to the club, and wish her success in all future endeavors.







