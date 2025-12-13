Bay FC Marks Key Milestone Toward 2026 All-Girls Soccer League with Winter Tournament in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC today hosted its first end-of-year Players of Tomorrow soccer tournament in San Francisco, celebrating the anticipated launch of the Club's new all-girls youth soccer league. Developed in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco and Street Soccer USA, and supported by Visa, the league is designed to expand access to soccer for elementary and middle-school girls, particularly in neighborhoods historically underrepresented in organized sports.

Girls from Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco locations across the city competed at Visa Street Soccer Park at the Crossing in downtown San Francisco in a full day of matches, music, and programming with Bay FC Midfielder Joelle Anderson, reflecting growing momentum since Bay FC announced in August that the league will scale citywide in 2026.

Today's tournament also builds on Bay FC's Bay It Forward initiative, the Club's community impact program launched earlier this year to expand access to sports and create leaders across all nine Bay Area counties. Through Bay It Forward, Bay FC is delivering memorable matchday experiences for underserved, marginalized, and underrepresented communities, providing access and leadership programming through player appearances and partner activations, building legacy through leaders in the community with player and staff volunteer efforts, and furthering local non-profit work through ticket and experience donations.

"Today isn't just a soccer tournament, it's a blueprint for the future of women's youth sports in San Francisco, where girls drive the game forward," said Bay FC Executive Vice President of Communications, Community Impact, and Public Affairs Lisa Goodwin Scharff. "When you invest in spaces designed for girls, you don't just expand access-you unlock confidence, leadership, and a generation that will redefine this sport. The momentum from today is only the beginning, and we look forward to growing this league across San Francisco in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco and Visa in 2026, to ensure that all girls have access to sport."

Before this initiative, Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco ran co-ed soccer programs, but girls made up just 30% of participants. The All-Girls League, developed with Bay FC and Street Soccer USA, with support from Visa, directly addresses that gap by offering girls-only teams, mentorship, and additional access to sport in neighborhoods including the Mission, Excelsior, Tenderloin, the Fillmore, and Bayview-Hunters Point.

"We're thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Bay FC and Visa, especially as girls' sports gains momentum. This fall showed us how powerful it is when girls have access to high-quality opportunities to compete. Together, we're building confidence, expanding what's possible, promoting leadership, and inspiring success on and off the field. We're excited for what's ahead," said Rob Connolly, President of Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco.

The new All-Girls league, set for a full launch in 2026, builds on Bay FC and Founding Partner Visa's effort to create inclusive sports spaces for girls, including weekly clinics that served as part of the pilot league this year at Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco's Columbia Park Clubhouse. Street Soccer USA, a national nonprofit that uses soccer as a tool to fight poverty and strengthen communities, played a central role in designing and coaching the pilot clinics. They will remain a key partner as the league expands in 2026.

"For many of our players, the tournament will be one of the first times they play in a space that really celebrates their joy and effort, regardless of experience or skill level," said Keith Chernin, Bay Area Managing Director at Street Soccer USA. "It's an opportunity to be in community, build confidence, and continue moving toward a more inclusive and accessible soccer culture in the city."

