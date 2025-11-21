Bay FC Defender Sydney Collins Selected to Canada Women's National Team for Upcoming November International Window

Published on November 21, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Canada Soccer announced that Bay FC defender and University of California product Sydney Collins has been named to its Women's National Team roster for the upcoming November international window. Collins and Canada will take on Japan in a pair of friendly matches from Nagasaki to close out 2025, taking the pitch Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.

Collins' selection to the 23-player squad marks her second by Canada this year after joining Les Rouges for the October international window, her first international call-up since 2024. She recorded six caps for Canada in 2023, including at the 2024 Olympic qualifying playoff, after beginning her professional career with the North Carolina Courage earlier that season.

Collins joined Bay FC Aug. 22 via trade from North Carolina before signing a new multi-year contract with the club, keeping her in the Bay Area through 2027. She made her club debut Sept. 1 at Angel City FC, entering as a halftime substitute, and played every minute for Bay FC for the remainder of the season. She finished 2025 with 765 minutes across nine appearances.

Bay FC will return to action in 2026 for the start of its third campaign. Fans can gear up for the 2026 season today and secure their spot at every home match with a season ticket membership, available at BayFC.com/tickets. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for the latest club news and more exciting announcements to come throughout the offseason.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.