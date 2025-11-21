International Preview: Courage Players Called up for November, December Friendlies

Published on November 21, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - Three North Carolina Courage players have been called up by their respective national teams for international friendlies during the final window of 2025, with Denise O'Sullivan and Ireland set to take on Hungary, Manaka Matsukubo and Japan taking on Canada in a pair of matches, and Riley Jackson and the United States U-23s taking on Slovakia and England.

Ireland, Denise O'Sullivan, International Friendly

O'Sullivan and Ireland are set for an international friendly against Hungary in Malaga, Spain, on Saturday, November 29, at 6:30 a.m. ET. The match will not be open to the general public. The friendly will cap off a week-long training camp in Spain as the team prepares for next year's 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifiers.

The Irish won promotion to League A in the UEFA Nations League via a thrilling two-leg playoff against Belgium in October. O'Sullivan started both of those matches, contributing to the build-up play of crucial goals in both, including Abbie Larkin's decisive 90' goal in the second leg.

Ireland was drawn into Group 2 of League A following their promotion and will face the Netherlands, France, and Poland in the group stage. The team will play everyone in the group home and away throughout the first half of 2026.

The first-place team in each group automatically qualifies for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, but the rest of the group will still have a shot to qualify through a multi-stage playoff. Mary Hannigan of The Irish Times broke down the full qualifying process before the draw.

Ireland received a relatively favorable group draw, with France and Poland being the lowest-ranked teams in their respective pots. Although the Netherlands, ranked 11th in the world, was the second-best team in Pot 2, the Irish avoided the fourth-ranked team, England.

Ireland Schedule

Vs. Hungary: Saturday, November 29, 6:30 a.m. ET

United States U-23s, Riley Jackson, International Friendlies

Jackson and the United States U-23 squad will play a pair of friendlies against the full Slovakia national team and the England U-23 team during the window. The matchup with Slovakia is a rare opportunity for the U-23s to face a senior national team. U.S. Soccer called the friendlies another step in U.S. Women's National Team Head Coach Emma Hayes' emphasis on this age group and its importance along the player pathway to the full National Team.

The camp is the fifth U-23 camp of 2025 and the first matches for the group under newly appointed Head Coach Heather Dyche, who U.S. Soccer announced as the full-time head coach for the U-23 program earlier this month.

"As Emma has been saying since she took over the National Team, getting meaningful international competition for this age group is invaluable," Dyche said in the roster announcement. "Almost all of the NWSL players on this roster got quality minutes for their clubs this season, as have the players based at clubs outside the U.S., so we're looking forward to seeing them together in matches against European teams while dealing with the long travel. These are ideal situations for players to continue their growth."

Jackson has been consistently called up for the U-23s throughout her breakout 2025 season. The Roswell, Georgia, native played 1,970 minutes, appearing in 25 of the team's 26 matches, scoring two goals and adding one assist. Jackson also finished second on the team with 27 chances created and completed 83.8% of her passes, while winning 111 duels, and 41 tackles.

United States U-23 Schedule

Vs. Slovakia: Friday, November 28

Vs. England U-23: Monday, December 1

Japan, Manaka Matsukubo, International Friendly

Manaka and Japan will face off against Canada in an official friendly on Saturday, November 29, and a training match on Tuesday, December 2, during the final international window of 2025.

Manaka, who was named NWSL Midfielder of the Year this week, has been a consistent call-up for the senior national team throughout 2025 after making her senior debut during the SheBelieves Cup early in the year.

Before stepping up to the senior stage, Manaka shone for Japan at the youth levels, including winning the Silver Ball at the 2024 U-20 World Cup to lead Japan to a second-place finish at the tournament.

The 2025 NWSL season was also a breakout year for the Courage midfielder at club level, leading all midfielders in the league with 15 goal contributions and finishing third in the Golden Boot race.

Japan Schedule

Vs. Canada: Saturday, November 29, 1:30 a.m. ET

Vs. Canada: Tuesday, December 2, 12 a.m. ET (Training Match)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.