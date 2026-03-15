Sanchez scores twice to lead Courage to win in front of record crowd

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









North Carolina Courage congratulate Ashley Sanchez (left) after her first goal

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier) North Carolina Courage congratulate Ashley Sanchez (left) after her first goal(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage opened the 2026 regular season season with a 2-1 win over Racing Louisville in front of a Club record crowd for a season-opener of 8,157, the second straight year with a record opener attendance.

Ashley Sanchez found the back of the net in both halves to lead the way to the win, opening her 2026 account in stellar fashion with the first brace of her career. The game-winning goal came in the 86', with Sanchez finding the far post with a deflected shot after Shinomi Koyama laid the ball off inside the box.

Sanchez opened the scoring for the Courage in the 29', knocking home a well-placed cross from Payton Linnehan at the far post.

Sarah Weber equalized for the visitors during first-half stoppage time, connecting with an Emma Sears pass in the middle of the box.

Kailen Sheridan, making her Courage debut, made multiple crucial saves to keep the game tied late and set up Sanchez's winner. Included in those saves was an 84' point-blank shot through traffic that she tipped over the bar.

Match Notes:

- The Courage set a new home opener attendance record Saturday night with 8,157 fans packing First Horizon Stadium. The broken record marks the second consecutive year the Courage have set a new season opener attendance record.

- Wake Forest native Lauryn Thompson made her professional debut in that match, subbing in in the 74'. Carly Wickenheiser also made her NWSL debut, while Kailen Sheridan made her NC Courage debut.

- Feli Rauch made her return from injury Saturday, subbing into the match in the 89'.

Box Score:

NCC (4-2-3-1): Kailen Sheridan; Dani Weatherholt (Feli Rauch - 89'), Maycee Bell, Natalie Jacobs ©, Ryan Williams; Riley Jackson, Carly Wickenheiser; Ashley Sanchez, Shinomi Koyama, Payton Linnehan (Cortnee Vine - 62'); Hannah Betfort (Lauryn Thompson - 74')

Subs Not Used: Madi White, Sydney Schmidt, Cameron Brooks, Ivy Younce, Chioma Okafor, Natalia Staude

LOU (4-4-2): Jordyn Bloomer; Lauren Milliet, Ellie Jean, Courtney Petersen, Quincy McMahon (Macy Blackburn - 89'); Taylor Flint, Katie O'Kane, Emma Sears, Ella Hase (Taylor White - 75'); Kayla Fischer (Audrey McKeen - 89'), Sarah Weber (Macey Hodge - 68')

Subs Not Used: Maddie Prohaska, Mirann Gacioch, Avery Ciorbu, Natalie Mitchell, Maja Lardner

Score:

NCC: 2

LOU: 1

Goals:

NCC: A. Sanchez - 29' (P. Linnehan), 86' (S. Koyama)

LOU: S. Weber - 45+1' (E. Sears)

Cautions:

NCC: N. Jacobs - 40'

LOU: -

Ejections:

NCC: -

LOU: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 8,157

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2026

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