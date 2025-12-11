Bay FC acquire defender Brooklyn Courtnall, Announce End-Of-Season Roster update

Published on December 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today the club has acquired defender Brooklyn Courtnall in a trade with the North Carolina Courage. Originally brought to Bay FC on loan from North Carolina midway through the 2025 season, the defender will return to the club for 2026. With the acquisition of Courtnall, the club has 21 players set to return to the Bay Area under new head coach Emma Coates.

Courtnall featured in seven matches for Bay FC in 2025, debuting for the club Sept. 13 at Orlando before tallying her first NWSL start Sept. 21 at PayPal Park. The Southern California native signed her first pro contract with the Courage ahead of the 2025 season following four years in the college ranks at USC, where she earned all-conference honors each year and helped the Trojans to a Big Ten title and NCAA tournament berth in 2024.

Alongside the club's acquisition of Courtnall, Bay FC has announced its initial roster decisions ahead of the 2026 NWSL season. 21 players currently remain under contract and are set to return as the club enters its third campaign. Tess Boade, Kelli Hubly, and Emily Menges remain under contract through the 2026 season. Dorian Bailey, Hannah Bebar, Abby Dahlkemper, Caprice Dydasco, and Alyssa Malonson remain under contract through 2027, while Emmie Allen, Joelle Anderson, Sydney Collins, Caroline Conti, Onyeka Gamero, Penelope Hocking, Taylor Huff, Racheal Kundananji, Karlie Lema, Maddie Moreau, Jamie Shepherd, and Jordan Silkowitz remain under contract through 2028.

Allen, Anderson, Bailey, Collins, Conti, Gamero, Moreau, Shepherd, and Silkowitz each return under new multi-year contracts announced earlier this year, keeping Bay FC's core intact into the future. Dahlkemper and Menges remain on maternity leave, and Gamero remains on the Season-Ending Injury List as she continues her recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered prior to joining Bay FC.

Six players are out of contract following the 2025 season in 2026: Jordan Brewster, Leah Freeman, Rachel Hill, Melissa Lowder, Catherine Paulson and Kiki Pickett.

2025 Bay FC roster by position (21):

Goalkeepers (2): Emmie Allen, Jordan Silkowitz

Defenders (9): Joelle Anderson, Sydney Collins, Brooklyn Courtnall, Abby Dahlkemper (maternity), Caprice Dydasco, Kelli Hubly, Alyssa Malonson, Emily Menges (maternity), Maddie Moreau

Midfielders (6): Dorian Bailey, Hannah Bebar, Tess Boade, Caroline Conti, Taylor Huff, Jamie Shepherd

Forwards (4): Onyeka Gamero (SEI - knee), Penelope Hocking, Racheal Kundananji, Karlie Lema







