NC Courage Acquire 2026 International Spot from Kansas City Current in Exchnage for Goalkeeper Marisa Jordan

Published on December 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have acquired a 2026 international spot in a trade with the Kansas City Current. In exchange, the Courage sent goalkeeper Marisa Jordan to Kansas City. The teams jointly announced the trade today.

The Courage selected Jordan in the fourth round of the 2022 NWSL College Draft out of Purdue. Across her four seasons in Courage Country, Jordan made nine appearances in NWSL competitions, keeping two clean sheets. Five of those nine appearances came during the 2025 regular season, while the other four came in the 2024 NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

TRANSACTION: North Carolina Courage acquire one (1) 2026 International Spot from the Kansas City Current in exchange for Goalkeeper Marisa Jordan.







