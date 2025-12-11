Boston Legacy FC Signs Goalkeeper Hannah Stambaugh

Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today announced the signing of goalkeeper Hannah Stambaugh on a two-year contract. Stambaugh departs Angel City FC as a free agent and will join Boston Legacy in January when the club's full roster reports for preseason.

The 26-year-old, who grew up in Tokyo, originally transferred to Angel City in 2024 from Japanese Club Omiya Ardija Ventus, where she played for three seasons. Previous to that, she played for four seasons and made 28 appearances at venerable Japanese club INAC Kobe Leonessa, having specifically been designated as a youth academy player approved to play for a senior professional team to encourage player development.

Stambaugh has been a regular fixture of Japan's youth teams, including winning the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, where she kept three clean sheets as Japan's starting goalkeeper. This was Japan's first ever U-20 WWC win. She is also in the Japanese senior national team goalkeeper pool, having been previously called up in 2021.

"I'm excited, being a part of a brand new team with endless potential and the ability to make a new future," said Stambaugh. "Before, my team was the same: a new team, and it was very hard. I had a really hard time. But who cares? It's new. That's why we can build it - I'm so glad to join this team in its first year."

"We are happy to welcome Hannah Stambaugh to Boston. She comes with a great mixture of NWSL and WE League experience having been part of strong teams here in the US and Japan," said Legacy general manager Domè Guasch. "Hannah has qualities that we look for not just on the field, but off it, and we believe she will be a good addition to our goalkeeping department. She has experience playing in an expansion side in Japan and that experience will be a great addition for us here in Boston."







