North Carolina Courage by the Numbers
by Fran Stuchbury
Published on December 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage
The North Carolina Courage finished the 2024 National Women's Soccer League season in ninth place in the league standings at 9-9-8 for 35 points, falling short of the postseason. The Courage relieved Head Coach Sean Nahas of his duties 14 games into the season and replaced him with Nathan Thackeray.
Here is the 2025 North Carolina Courage season by the numbers.
- -2 - Goal differential
- 0 - Red cards
- 1 - NWSL Midfielder of the Year: Manaka Matsukubo
- 1 - Courage player named to NWSL Best XI: Manaka Matsukubo
- 1 - NWSL Player of the Month - October-November: Manaka Matsukubo
- 2 - NWSL Player of the Week - 9 & 25: Manaka Matsukubo
- 2 - Penalty kicks made: one each by Riley Jackson and Jaedyn Shaw
- 3 - Players who played in all 26 regular season games: Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams, Manaka Matsukubo
- 3 - Most goals scored at home: April 26th against Kansas City Current
- 4 - Assists by Manaka Matsukubo, most on the team
- 4 - Most yellow cards, by Manaka Matsukubo
- 4 - Most goals scored in a game: October 17 against Bay FC
- 4 - Victories on the road
- 4 - Clean sheets, no goals allowed, by Casey Murphy
- 5 - Victories at home
- 5 - Penalty kicks taken
- 5 - Most goals given up in a game: May 25th at San Diego Wave
- 11 - Goals scored by Manaka Matsukubo, most on the team
- 14 - North Carolina players who scored at least one goal
- 17 - American Courage players
- 19 - Age of the youngest player on the Courage roster, Riley Jackson
- 21 - Assists by the team
- 25 - Players who appeared in at least one game
- 31 - Age of the oldest player on the Courage roster, Meredith Speck
- 37 - Goals scored
- 39 - Goals surrendered
- 51 - Offsides calls against North Carolina
- 62 - Saves by goalkeeper Casey Murphy
- 96 - Corner kicks taken
- 246 - Fouls committed
- 256 - Fouls suffered
- 2,340 - Minutes played by Kaleigh Kurtz to lead the Courage
- 6,235 - Smallest home crowd: April 26th vs. Kansas City Current
- 7,684 - Average attendance for the 13 home games
- 11,170 - Most fans at a home game: November 2nd against Gotham FC
- 107,931 - Total numbers of fans who attended the 13 home games
