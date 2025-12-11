North Carolina Courage by the Numbers

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on December 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The North Carolina Courage finished the 2024 National Women's Soccer League season in ninth place in the league standings at 9-9-8 for 35 points, falling short of the postseason. The Courage relieved Head Coach Sean Nahas of his duties 14 games into the season and replaced him with Nathan Thackeray.

Here is the 2025 North Carolina Courage season by the numbers.

-2 - Goal differential

0 - Red cards

1 - NWSL Midfielder of the Year: Manaka Matsukubo

1 - Courage player named to NWSL Best XI: Manaka Matsukubo

1 - NWSL Player of the Month - October-November: Manaka Matsukubo

2 - NWSL Player of the Week - 9 & 25: Manaka Matsukubo

2 - Penalty kicks made: one each by Riley Jackson and Jaedyn Shaw

3 - Players who played in all 26 regular season games: Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams, Manaka Matsukubo

3 - Most goals scored at home: April 26th against Kansas City Current

4 - Assists by Manaka Matsukubo, most on the team

4 - Most yellow cards, by Manaka Matsukubo

4 - Most goals scored in a game: October 17 against Bay FC

4 - Victories on the road

4 - Clean sheets, no goals allowed, by Casey Murphy

5 - Victories at home

5 - Penalty kicks taken

5 - Most goals given up in a game: May 25th at San Diego Wave

11 - Goals scored by Manaka Matsukubo, most on the team

14 - North Carolina players who scored at least one goal

17 - American Courage players

19 - Age of the youngest player on the Courage roster, Riley Jackson

21 - Assists by the team

25 - Players who appeared in at least one game

31 - Age of the oldest player on the Courage roster, Meredith Speck

37 - Goals scored

39 - Goals surrendered

51 - Offsides calls against North Carolina

62 - Saves by goalkeeper Casey Murphy

96 - Corner kicks taken

246 - Fouls committed

256 - Fouls suffered

2,340 - Minutes played by Kaleigh Kurtz to lead the Courage

6,235 - Smallest home crowd: April 26th vs. Kansas City Current

7,684 - Average attendance for the 13 home games

11,170 - Most fans at a home game: November 2nd against Gotham FC

107,931 - Total numbers of fans who attended the 13 home games







