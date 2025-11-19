Bay FC Forward Karlie Lema Selected To U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Roster for a pair of European friendlies

Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - U.S. Soccer announced today that Bay FC forward Karlie Lema has been selected to join the U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team for training and matches in Europe during the upcoming international window. The Cal product and Morgan Hill native will join the U-23 squad as it travels for friendly contests vs. the Slovakia senior national team and England U-23 Women's National Team.

Lema joins the U-23 roster for the second time in 2025 after participating in the squad's October camp in Philadelphia. Her October invite marked her first to a national team program since joining the U-17 Women's National Team in February 2020. During her youth career, she represented the U-17 squad at the 2019 UEFA Development Tournament and the U-15 team at the 2018 CFA International Tournament in China prior to her collegiate career at Cal. With Bay FC this season, Lema recorded two goals and one assist in 24 games (15 starts).

Led by new head coach Heather Dyche, next week's trip will mark the final U-23 WNT camp of 2025. The squad will visit Senec, Slovakia Nov. 28 to take on Slovakia at its national training center, a rare opportunity for the U-23 team to take on a senior national team. Following the match, the squad will travel to Wham Stadium in Accrington, England to face the England U-23 WNT on Dec. 1.

Lema is one of 20 players selected to the roster, of which 17 players represent NWSL clubs. Players born in 2002 or later are age-eligible for this year's U-23 WNT, and the roster features players from six birth years ranging from 2002 to 2006, along with one born in 2008. Dyche called up three players born in 2002, eight born in 2003, five born in 2004, two born in 2005 and one in 2006. Seventeen-year-old San Diego Wave midfielder Kimmi Ascanio, who was born in 2008 and was age-eligible for this year's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup but did not play in that tournament, gets her first call-up to the U.S. U-23s.

Bay FC will return to action in 2026 for the start of its third campaign. Fans can gear up for the 2026 season today and secure their spot at every home match with a season ticket membership, available at BayFC.com/tickets. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for the latest club news and more exciting announcements to come throughout the offseason.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.